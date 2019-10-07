शहर चुनें

Nephew of Uma Bharti, MLA rahul lodhi crushed three by his car, two died, fir lodged

मध्य प्रदेशः उमा भारती के विधायक भतीजे ने कार से तीन को कुचला, दो की मौत, एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टीकमगढ़ Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 09:44 PM IST
उमा भारती (फाइल फोटो)
उमा भारती (फाइल फोटो)
मध्य प्रदेश के टीकमगढ़ में सोमवार को उमा भारती के विधायक भतीजे राहुल लोधी पर अपनी कार से तीन लोगों को कुचलने का आरोप लगा है।  इस हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई और एक अन्य व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। तीसरे शख्स का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। पुलिस ने राहुल लोधी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है।
चश्मदीद के मुताबिक, कार उमा भारती के भतीजे और बीजेपी विधायक चला रहे थे। लोगों ने राहुल लोधी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की मांग करते हुए सड़क पर जाम लगा दिया। लोगों ने यह भी आरोप लगाया है कि राहुल लोधी अपनी कार से लोगों को कुचलने के बाद घटनास्थल से भाग गए।
madhya pradesh road accident accident
