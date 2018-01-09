Download App
MP minister Gopal Bhargava said People who compromise with children nutrition must be hit with shoes

बच्चों के खाने से खिलवाड़ करने वालों को जूते मारना चाहिए: एमपी के मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 06:15 PM IST
MP minister Gopal Bhargava said People who compromise with children nutrition must be hit with shoes
छतरपुर में सरकारी स्कूल में खुले आसमान के नीचे पढ़ते हैं बच्चे - फोटो : ANI
मध्य प्रदेश सरकार में मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव ने छतरपुर में मिड-डे मील में बच्चों के नमक के साथ रोटी खाने और नहर का पानी के मामले पर गुस्सा जाहिर करते हुए कहा है कि बच्चों के भोजन से खिलवाड़ करने वाल लोगों को जूते से मारना चाहिए।  छतरपुर के सरकारी स्कूल में आरटीई प्रवाधानों का खुला उल्लंघन हो रहा है। 

मध्य प्रदेश के छतरपुर जिले के सूरजपुरा में एक सरकारी स्कूल में बच्चे खुले आसमान के नीचे पढ़ते हैं, मिड-डे मील के नाम पर नमक के साथ रोटी खाते हैं और नहर का पानी पीते हैं। 
 

मामले के सुर्खियों में आने के बाद महिला और बाल विकास मंत्री अर्चना चिटनिस ने तुरंत कार्रवाई की। समाचार एजेंसी से बात करते हुए चिटनिस ने कहा कि, 'मैंने छतरपुर के कलेक्टर से बात की है। इस अनियमित्ता के लिए जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों को हटा दिया गया है। साथ ही सभी जिलों में निगरानी के लिए एक टीम बना दी गई है।' 
 

इस मामले पर मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव ने भी अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की है। गोपाल भार्गव मध्य प्रदेश सरकार में सहकारिता, सामाजिक न्याय, पंचायत और ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि, 'जो लोग बच्चों के पोषण से समझौता करते हैं उन्हें जूते से मारना चाहिए। क्या अधिकारी सो रहे हैं? उन्हें अपने सभी अधिकार चाहिए लेकिन अपनी ड्यूटी नहीं करते हैं।' 
 
 
