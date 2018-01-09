Madhya Pradesh: Children at a school study in open, drink canal water, eat salt & chapati in mid-day meal in Chhatarpur's Surajpura pic.twitter.com/Wp3TOyfVYE— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018
I spoke to Chhatarpur collector. People responsible for this irregularity have been removed. A team has been formed to keep vigilance in all districts: Archana Chitnis, Minister of Women and Child Development #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/IYq7eSiHIn— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018
People who compromise with children's nutrition must be hit with shoes. Are officers sleeping? They want all their rights but don't perform duties: Gopal Bhargava, #MadhyaPradesh minister on children in Chhatarpur school drink canal water, eat salt & chapati in mid-day meal pic.twitter.com/0z1K1DZkUh— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018
टेस्ट मैच में भारतीय कैप्टन विराट कोहली के आउट होने से हताश होकर आत्मदाह करने वाले शख्स ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा।
9 जनवरी 2018
