मध्यप्रदेश: सरकार ने एक साथ दूध और चिकन बेचने की योजना की शुरू, भाजपा का ऐतराज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 01:54 PM IST
लक्ष्मण सिंह यादव-रामेश्वर शर्मा
लक्ष्मण सिंह यादव-रामेश्वर शर्मा - फोटो : ANI
मध्य प्रदेश की कमलनाथ सरकार ने एक नई योजना शुरू की है। जिसके तहत पूरे राज्य में एक ही दुकान में मुर्गा और दूध बेचा जाएगा। योजना के अतंर्गत भोपाल मे एक दुकान खोल दी गई है। इसे लेकर राज्य के पशुपालन मंत्री लक्ष्मण सिंह ने कहा, 'लोगों को अच्छी गुणवत्ता वाले अंडे और दूध मिलेंगे। चिकन पार्लर में कड़कनाथ मुर्गा भी मिलेगा।'
सरकार के इस फैसले पर भाजपा ने कड़ा ऐतराज जताया है। भोपाल से भाजपा विधायक रामेश्वर शर्मा ने कहा, 'चूंकि गाय के दूध को चिकन और अंडे के साथ बेचा जा रहा है इसलिए हम इसपर आपत्ति कर रहे हैं। इससे लोगों की धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत होंगी। हम चाहते हैं कि सरकार इसपर विचार करे। दूध और चिकन के आउटलेट को एक दूसरे से कुछ दूरी पर खोला जाना चाहिए।'


विज्ञापन
