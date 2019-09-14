मध्यप्रदेश: सरकार ने एक साथ दूध और चिकन बेचने की योजना की शुरू, भाजपा का ऐतराज

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma: We are objecting since cow milk is being sold alongside chicken and eggs. This is hurting religious sentiment of people. We request the govt to look into it. Milk outlets & chicken outlets should be opened at some distance from each other. https://t.co/ufgKkfOHe4 pic.twitter.com/rnkCupxAZh— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019
14 सितंबर 2019