We have a system where all saints sit together&decide things. They said that I couldn't make Shivraj govt do anything, I think they're right. Mujhe aisa laga Shivraj dharm ke theek vipreet hain aur dharm ka kaam kuch karna hi nahi chahte hain. So I resigned: Computer Baba, MP min pic.twitter.com/xct1nZR3XE