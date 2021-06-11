बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Many people with children trapped due to rising water level in the river in Sagar Madhya Pradesh

सागर: नदी में जलस्तर बढ़ने से बच्चे और मजदूर फंसे, एसडीआरएफ ने यूं बचाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सागर Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Fri, 11 Jun 2021 07:38 AM IST

सार

  • नदी में जलस्तर बढ़ने से चार बच्चे नदी के दूसरी ओर फंसे हुए थे
  • एसडीआरएफ की टीम ने सभी बच्चों को सुरक्षित बचा लिया
विज्ञापन
सागर में पुल पर फंसे लोग
सागर में पुल पर फंसे लोग - फोटो : [email protected]
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

मध्यप्रदेश के सागर जिले में एक निर्माणाधीन पुल पर नदी में जलस्तर बढ़ने से चार बच्चों सहित कुछ लोग फंस गए। हालांकि एसडीआरएफ की टीम ने सभी को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया। भारी बारिश के कारण नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ा हुआ हैष 
विज्ञापन


सागर जिले के एएसपी विक्रम सिंह कुशवाहा ने बताया कि नदी में जलस्तर बढ़ने से चार बच्चे नदी के दूसरी ओर फंसे हुए थे और कुछ मजदूर भी निर्माणाधीन पुल पर फंस गए थे। एसडीआरएफ की टीम ने सभी बच्चों को सुरक्षित बचा लिया है। 


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states madhya pradesh madhya pradesh news sdrf people and children bridge construction sagar news flood
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ, जितिन प्रसाद और अरविंद कुमार शर्मा
India News

योगी मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार पर Exclusive: संघ की सलाह से निकला बीच का रास्ता, अरविंद और जितिन बन सकते हैं मंत्री

11 जून 2021

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
India News

कैबिनेट फेरबदल : केंद्रीय मंत्रिपरिषद में विस्तार की चर्चाएं शुरू, जानिए किसे मिल सकती है जगह

11 जून 2021

नुसरत जहां और निखिल जैन
India News

नुसरत जहां विवाद: निखिल जैन के साथ शादी वैध या अवैध? समझिए क्या है पूरा मामला

11 जून 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi

सुविधा: दिल्ली में आज से होगी शराब की होम डिलीवरी, एप और वेबसाइट्स से करना होगा ऑर्डर

11 जून 2021

कानपुर सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

कानपुर सड़क हादसा: 18 मौतों के आंसू अभी सूखे भी नहीं कि परिजनों के सामने आया ये सच, बताया कैसे गईं जानें

11 जून 2021

निखिल जैन, नुसरत जहां
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया: नुसरत जहां से अलग होने के बाद निखिल जैन ने साझा की तस्वीर, विदेश में हुई शादी पर भी किया खुलासा

10 जून 2021

शिखर धवन
Cricket News

SL vs IND: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ भारतीय वनडे और टी20 टीम का एलान, शिखर धवन बने कप्तान

10 जून 2021

जीएनएम रवीना।
Hisar

रुला देगा ये सुसाइड नोट: सॉरी मां-पापा, आपकी बेटी हार गई, जीवन के लिए धन्यवाद, आपने गलत परिवार चुना

10 जून 2021

शोएब अख्तर
Cricket News

शोएब अख्तर के बिगड़े बोल : कहा- 2011 वर्ल्ड कप में मैं होता तो भारतीय बल्लेबाजों की पसलियां तोड़ देता

10 जून 2021

सांकेतिक चित्र
Business Diary

महंगा पड़ेगा एटीएम ट्रांजेक्शन: बैंकों को शुल्क बढ़ाने की छूट, जानिए कितना पैसा ज्यादा देना होगा

10 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited