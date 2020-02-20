शहर चुनें

भोपाल: बड़ी झील में पलटी नाव, आईपीएस अधिकारियों सहित आठ लोगों को निकाला बाहर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Thu, 20 Feb 2020 02:19 PM IST
भोपाल की बड़ी झील में पलटी नाव
भोपाल की बड़ी झील में पलटी नाव - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल में स्थित बड़ी झील में उस समय बड़ा हादसा होते-होते बच गया जब एक नाव पलट गई। नाव में आईपीएस अधिकारी भी सवार थे। गनीमत यह रही कि सभी को सकुशल बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। यह हादसा गुरुवार को आईपीएस मीट वाटर स्पोर्ट्स कार्यक्रम के दौरान हुआ।
boat capsized ips officers rescue

