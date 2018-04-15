शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   many injured after passenger train derailed in bhopal 

मध्यप्रदेश: भोपाल में बड़ा ट्रेन हादसा, पैसेंजर के बेपटरी होने से 200 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 12:30 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
भोपाल के कटनी में पैसेंजर ट्रेन हादसे का शिकार हुई है। ट्रेन की 4 बोगियां पटरी से उतर गईं, जिनमें से 2 बोगियां पलट गईं। बताया जा रहा है कि करीब 200 लोग हादसे में गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। करीब रात 10 बजे पैंसेजर ट्रेन 51675 कटनी से चोपन जा रही थी और इसी दौरान ट्रेन के पटरी से उतरने की घटना हो गई।
बेपटरी होते ही तेज आवाज आने लगी और लोग एक-दूसरे पर गिरने लगे। इस बीच ट्रेन में चीख-पुकार मच गई। 

घायलों को नजदीक के अस्पताल में भर्ती कर दिया गया, लेकिन घटना ने एक बार फिर रेल प्रशासन पर सवाल खड़े कर दिए। घटना के बाद कटनी-सिंगरौली रेल रूट घंटों ठप रहा और करीब 18 ट्रेन का आवागमन प्रभावित हुआ। प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक ट्रेन में करीब 8 बोगियां थी।
train bhopal indian railway

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Agastya Nanda
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में एंट्री करने को तैयार बच्चन परिवार का ये स्टार किड, 5 नए चेहरे भी जल्द करेंगे डेब्यू

15 अप्रैल 2018

Recruitment to 240 posts in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Engineering Graduate Apprentice
Other Jobs

इंटरव्यू के जरिए सीधे भर्ती, बेरोजगार युवाओं के लिए अच्छी खबर

15 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
Other Jobs

12वीं पास युवाओं के लिए अच्छी खबर, VIJAYA BANK में नौकरी का शानदार मौका

15 अप्रैल 2018

बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

'रेस3' की शूटिंग के दौरान सलमान खान के और करीब आए बॉबी देओल, सेट पर सामने आया सबूत

15 अप्रैल 2018

Anjana Singh will seen in bhojpuri film Munna Mawali with pramod premi
Bollywood

भोजपुरी फिल्मों की 'हॉट केक' नाम से मशहूर अंजना सिंह अब बनेंगी 'मेनका', लूटेंगी दर्शकों का दिल

15 अप्रैल 2018

Khesari Lal Yadav and Ritu Singh song Tempu Se Jaali has been viral
Bollywood

खेसारीलाल यादव और ऋतु सिंह के डांस ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया धमाल, लाखों लोगों ने किया पसंद

15 अप्रैल 2018

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

ट्रैफिक से बचने के लिए प्राइवेट चॉपर से सेट पर जा रहे शाहरुख खान, ढाई घंटे के खर्च होते हैं 1.5 लाख

15 अप्रैल 2018

october
Bollywood

वरुण धवन की 'अक्टूबर' ने पकड़ी जबरदस्त रफ्तार, जानिए दूसरे दिन कितना रहा कलेक्शन

15 अप्रैल 2018

नीरज चोपड़ा
Success Stories

यूट्यूब से सीखा...जेवलिन खरीदने को नहीं थे पैसे, पर हार नहीं मानी, अब CWG में जीता गोल्ड

15 अप्रैल 2018

Know how you can get rid of your pimples overnight
Home Remedies

सिर्फ एक रात में ही दूर भगाएं पिंपल्स और पाए हंसता मुस्कुराता चेहरा,जानें क्या है तरीका

15 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

बनारस समेत 12 शहरों में प्रवेश परीक्षा आज से शुरू
Varanasi

BHU में दाखिले की जंग आज से शुरू, पहले दिन 64,062 अभ्यर्थी आजमा रहे किस्मत

काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय में रविवार से दाखिले की जंग शुरू हो गई है। स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए अखिल भारतीय स्तर पर पहले दिन वाराणसी समेत 12 शहरों में प्रवेश परीक्षा हो रही है।

15 अप्रैल 2018

पीड़ित महिला
Kanpur

उन्नाव में महिला से पार्षद ने किया दुष्कर्म, दोस्त ने बनाई वीडियो और फिर...

15 अप्रैल 2018

रवि शंकर प्रसाद
Bihar

तेजस्वी के तंज पर रवि शंकर ने किया पलटवार, कहा- दलित सिर्फ वोट बैंक नहीं

15 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

UPCATET: कृषि की पढ़ाई के लिए युवाओं में दिखा जबरदस्त उत्साह, ये हैं परीक्षा केंद्र

15 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

दलित उत्पीड़न में आईआईटी के चार प्रोफेसरों पर दर्ज होगी FIR

15 अप्रैल 2018

KATHUA
Jammu

कठुआ कांडः घटना के वक्त यूपी में इम्तिहान दे रहा था रेप का आरोपी, क्राइम ब्रांच की चार्जशीट पर सवाल

14 अप्रैल 2018

accident
Dehradun

देहरादून: बिस्सू महोत्सव में जा रहे यात्रियों की यूटिलिटी पलटी, पांच की हालत गम्भीर

15 अप्रैल 2018

कटनी-चोपान पैसेंजर ट्रेन
National

मध्य प्रदेश में रेल हादसा, कटनी-चोपन पैसेंजर ट्रेन के 5 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, 12 घायल

15 अप्रैल 2018

Ministers Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash
Jammu

J&K: MLA लाल सिंह बोले- गिलानी के इशारे पर हो रहे हैं काम, पार्टी ने भेजा था कठुआ

15 अप्रैल 2018

kathua case: Rasana silent as the innocent child, Gujjar family also left village
Jammu

कठुआ कांड: मासूम बच्ची की तरह ही खामोश है रसाना, बचे हुए गुज्जर परिवार भी घर छोड़कर चले गए

15 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

रात के अंधेरे में ट्रेन के पांच डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, 12 लोग हुए घायल

मध्य प्रदेश के कटनी जिले से चोपन की ओर जाने वाली नाइट पैसेंजर ट्रेन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। हादसा शनिवार रात जिले के सलहना और पिपरिया कला स्टेशन के बीच हुआ। ट्रेन की 5 बोगियां पटरी से उतर गई।

15 अप्रैल 2018

पानी 1:12

मध्य प्रदेश में लोग ऐसा पानी पीने को मजबूर जो जानवर भी न पिये

14 अप्रैल 2018

किसान 3:06

यहां किसानों ने सड़कों पर फेंके टमाटर

13 अप्रैल 2018

बीजेपी एमपी 0:50

VIDEO: BJP सांसद ने दिग्विजय सिंह की पत्नी को पहले बताया 'आइटम', फिर दी सफाई

13 अप्रैल 2018

बीजेपी एमपी 1:41

VIDEO: कठुआ गैंगरेप में पाकिस्तान का हाथ: बीजेपी सांसद

13 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

आनंद विहार
India News

आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर बड़ा हादसा टला, ड्राइवर सस्पेंड

14 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: रफ्तार से आ रही ट्रेन के डिब्बे में घुसी रेल की पटरी, एक की मौत, कई घायल

14 अप्रैल 2018

रानी की सराय में कैपियात एक्सप्रेस से धुआं निरकलने पर बुझाते कर्मचारी।
Azamgarh

कैफियात का पहिया जाम होने से उठा धुआं

6 अप्रैल 2018

train
Shamli

मेगा ब्लाक के चक्कर में फंसे यात्री

5 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से बाल-बाल बची राजधानी एक्सप्रेस, गैंगमैन की सजगता 'काबिल-ए-तारीफ'

2 अप्रैल 2018

भारतीय रेलवे
India News

भारत दर्शन ट्रेन के लिए आईआरसीटीसी ने शुरू की बुकिंग

1 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.