Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: रीवा में ट्रक और बस की भिड़ंत, नौ की मौत, 23 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रीवा Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 10:04 AM IST
रीवा में ट्रक और बस की भिड़ंत हो गई है
रीवा में ट्रक और बस की भिड़ंत हो गई है - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश के रीवा में बस और ट्रक की भिड़ंत हो गई है। जिसमें नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई है वहीं 23 घायल हैं। घायलों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बयाव कार्य जारी है। यह जानकारी पुलिस आयुक्त अशोक भार्गव ने दी। घटना को लेकर ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
यह घटना गुढ रोड पर सुबह साढ़े छह बजे घटित हुई। हादसा तब हुआ जब बस रीवा से सीधी जिले के लिए जा रही थी। रीवा के पुलिस अधीक्षक आबिद खान ने कहा, 'बस ने पीछे से ट्रक को टक्कर मारी। जिसके कारण नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई और 23 घायल हो गए।' घायलों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
truck bus collision rescue operation
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

