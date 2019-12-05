मध्यप्रदेश: रीवा में ट्रक और बस की भिड़ंत, नौ की मौत, 23 घायल

#UPDATE: Superintendent of Police, Rewa: Death toll in the collision between a truck and a bus, has risen to nine. 23 people have been injured, and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. https://t.co/IvYaoVl5e9— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
इंदौर नगर निगम ने अवैध निर्माण के प्रति सख्त रूख अख्तियार करते हुए गुरुवार सुबह छह बजे से जीतू सोनी के तीन प्रतिष्ठानों में हुए अवैध निर्माण को तोड़ दिया। इसमें कनाडिया रोड स्थित जग विला, होटल माय होम, बेस्ट वेस्टर्न और ओ टू शामिल हैं।
5 दिसंबर 2019