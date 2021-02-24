शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh: Srimad Bhagavad Gita is being organized for prisoners in Gwalior Central Jail today

मध्यप्रदेश: ग्वालियर सेंट्रल जेल में कैदियों के लिए आज श्रीमदभगवत गीता का किया जा रहा आयोजन

Kuldeep Singh न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ग्वालियर Published by: Kuldeep Singh
Updated Wed, 24 Feb 2021 07:54 AM IST
ग्वालियर सेंट्रल जेल में श्रीमदभगवद गीता कार्यक्रम
ग्वालियर सेंट्रल जेल में श्रीमदभगवद गीता कार्यक्रम - फोटो : [email protected]
मध्यप्रदेश की ग्वालियर सेंट्रल जेल में कैदियों के लिए आज श्रीमदभगवत गीता का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। जेल प्रशासन और कैदी आपस में मिलकर शिवलिंग का निर्माण कर रहे हैं। सेंट्रल जेल के एक पुलिस जवान ने बताया कि यहां सारे कैदियों के लिए शिवलिंग की पूजा और श्रीमदभगवत गीता का पाठ किया जाता है। यह कार्यक्रम आज पूरे दिन जारी रहेगा।
city & states madhya pradesh gwalior gwalior central jail prisoners srimad bhagwat geeta srimad bhagwat geeta program

