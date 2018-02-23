शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश: आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन पर BJP विधायक के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 04:15 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Police served notice to BJP MLA for violating model code of conduct in Mungaoli
एसपी तिलक सिंह
मध्यप्रदेश में अशोकनगर जिले की मुंगावली विधानसभा उपचुनाव की आदर्श आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के विधायक शैलेंद्र जैन खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।शनिवार (24 फरवरी) को यहां उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान होगा। विधायक शैलेंद्र जैन के खिलाफ पुलिस ने मुंगावली विधानसभा उपचुनाव की मॉडल आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने पर एक नोटिस भी जारी किया है।
जिले के एसपी तिलक सिंह ने बताया, 'हमें जानकारी मिली कि मुंगावली में मंदिर के पास भाजपा विधायक शैलेंद्र जैन को देखा गया था। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और उनकी कार जब्त कर ली गई। इसके साथ ही उनके खिलाफ आदर्श आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने का नोटिस जारी किया गया है। उन्हें मुंगावली सीमा से बाहर जाने के लिए भी कहा गया है। इस मामले में विधायक के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी भी दर्ज की गई है।

गौरतलब है कि राज्य में शिवपुरी के अंतर्गत कोलारस में भी उपचुनाव होना है। यहां कांग्रेस ने आरोप लगाया है कि बीजेपी विधायक नरेंद्र सिंह कुशवाहा अपने पक्ष में मतदान के लिए लोगों को रुपये बांट रहे थे। जब उनकी शिकायत की गई तो पुलिस ने बीजेपी विधायक के इशारे पर उन पर लाठीचार्ज कर दिया।

वहीं कांग्रेस नेता ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने इस उपचुनाव को असली बनाम नकली विकास बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा नकली विकास के लिए वोट मांग रही है। राज्य में एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें सिंधिया यह कहते हुए देखे जा सकते है, 'आज ये मंत्री (मध्यप्रदेश के मंत्री) लोग जो यहां (कोलारस उपचुनाव अभियान) पर आ रहे हैं, कोई उस डाल पे बैठा है, कोई उस डाल पे बैठा है और कांव-कांव कर रहे हैं। पिछले 13 सालों से राज्य में शिवराज सिंह की सरकार हैं वहीं सिंधिया कांग्रेस का यहां मशहूर चेहरा बनने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।'





 

