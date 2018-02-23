We received info that BJP MLA Shailendra Jain was seen near a temple in Mungaoli. Police reached the spot and seized his car, served him notice for violating model code of conduct, asked him to move out of Mungaoli limits. FIR registered: Tilak Singh, SP #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/V9sxS8utvA— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018
केजरीवाल के आवास पर मुख्य सचिव से हाथापाई मामले में फजीहत झेल रही आम आदमी पार्टी अपने एक विधायक के विवादित बयान से बड़ी मुश्किल में फंस सकती है।
23 फरवरी 2018