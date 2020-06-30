मध्य प्रदेश में सबसे अधिक शिशु मृत्यु दर, 1,000 जीवित जन्मों में 48 मौतें दर्ज

Madhya Pradesh has the highest infant mortality rate in the country with 48 deaths for every 1,000 live births, while Kerala has the lowest IMR at just 7, according to latest data of Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2020
