मध्यप्रदेश: महिला आयोग, एससी और एसटी आयोगों में नए सदस्यों को दिया राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 09:29 PM IST
मध्यप्रदेश सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने जानकारी दी है कि राज्य महिला आयोग के पांच सदस्य, राज्य अनुसूचित जाति आयोग के दो सदस्य और राज्य अनुसूचित जनजाति आयोग के दो सदस्यों को राज्य मंत्री का दर्जा दिया गया है।
जिन लोगों को राज्य महिला आयोग का दर्जा दिया गया है, उनमें नीना सिंह, जमुना मरावी, शशि राजपूत, संगीता शर्मा और शर्मिला एस. मोयदे शामिल हैं। वहीं, मध्यप्रदेश राज्य अनुसूचित जाति आयोग के दो सदस्यों के रूप में प्रदीप अहिरवार और गुरुचरण खरे को शामिल किया गया है। दूसरी ओर मध्यप्रदेश राज्य अनुसूचित जनजाति आयोग में गुलाब उईके और हीरासन उईके को सदस्य के रूप में शामिल किया गया है। 
 

 
