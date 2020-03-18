मध्यप्रदेश: महिला आयोग, एससी और एसटी आयोगों में नए सदस्यों को दिया राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा

Madhya Pradesh General Administration Department: Five members of State Women's Commission, two members of State Scheduled Castes Commission and State Scheduled Tribes Commission each have been accorded the status of minister of state. pic.twitter.com/bCw0adUGgt— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020
