मध्यप्रदेश: फिर बिगड़ी पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बाबूलाल गौर की तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Former Chief Minister & BJP leader Babulal Gaur continues to be in a critical condition at Narmada Hospital. He was admitted here yesterday evening. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/aqx0K81AXo— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
चूनाभट्टी के पास पॉयजन एंटी एजिंग स्किन क्लीनिक चलाने वाले डॉ अभिनीत गुप्ता के खिलाफ उनकी पत्नी जबरन वेश्यावृत्ति का आरोप लगाया है।
7 अगस्त 2019