Madhya Pradesh Former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur continues to be in a critical condition

मध्यप्रदेश: फिर बिगड़ी पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बाबूलाल गौर की तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 11:26 AM IST
बाबूलाल गौर
बाबूलाल गौर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता बाबूलाल गौर की तबीयत खराब होने के बाद उन्हें भोपाल स्थित एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार उनकी स्थिति बेहद नाजुक है। डॉक्टरों की टीम उनकी देखरेख में लगी है।
जानकारी के अनुसार, बुधवार शाम को सांस लेने में परेशानी होने के बाद उन्हें भोपाल के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। सूत्रों की मानें तो उनकी तबीयत बेहद खराब है। हालांकि अभी तक उनके बारे में कोई आधिकारिक जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है।

इससे पहले जुलाई में उन्हें सांस लेने में तकलीफ के कारण ही इलाज के लिए एयर एंबुलेंस से गुड़गांव स्थित मेदांता अस्पताल में लाया गया था। 



 
babulal gaur babu lal gaur madhya pradesh madhya pradesh ex cm babulal gaur news
