Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh: Fight between two parties for land, woman burnt alive

जमीन को लेकर दो पक्षों में हुआ झगड़ा, महिला को जिंदा जलाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 03:40 PM IST
मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस
मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
मध्य प्रदेश के सतना में एक दिल दहलाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां के गंजारा गांव में सोमवार को एक महिला को जिंदा जला दिया गया। पुलिस का कहना है कि सोमवार को एक भूमि विवाद को लेकर दो समूहों के बीच झगड़ा हुआ। इसी दौरान इस वीभत्स घटना को अंजाम दिया गया। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
याद दिला दें कि मध्य प्रदेश के सिंगरौली जिले में जमीनी विवाद का एक मामला बीते शुक्रवार को भी सामने आया था। इसमें कथित तौर पर जमीन पर कब्जा करने से रोकने पर कुछ दबंगों ने एक आदिवासी महिला पर ट्रैक्टर चढ़ा दिया था, जिससे महिला की मौत हो गई। वहीं, दबंगों ने महिला के बुजुर्ग ससुर के साथ भी मारपीट की थी। 

land dispute crime against women satna madhya pradesh police
