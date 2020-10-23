शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh Ex Minister Jaivardhan Singh tested positive for coronavirus

दिग्विजय सिंह के बेटे और मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मंत्री जयवर्धन सिंह हुए कोरोना संक्रमित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Fri, 23 Oct 2020 11:04 PM IST
विज्ञापन
जयवर्धन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
जयवर्धन सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : twitter.com/JVSinghINC

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता दिग्विजय सिंह के बेटे और मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मंत्री जयवर्धन सिंह कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित हो गए हैं। उन्होंने शुक्रवार को एक ट्वीट कर इस बात की जानकारी दी और संपर्क में आए सभी लोगों से जांच करवाने की अपील की। 
विज्ञापन

जयवर्धन सिंह ने ट्वीट में कहा, 'कल रात से मुझे कोविड के हल्के लक्षण महसूस हो रहे थे। मेरी कोविड की आरटी-पीसीआर जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इस दौरान मेरे संपर्क में जो भी लोग आए हों, वह कृपया अपनी जांच करवा लें।'
 

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states madhya pradesh coronavirus jaivardhan singh digvijay singh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ईशान किशन
Cricket News

IPL 2020: इतिहास में पहली बार 10 विकेट से हारी चेन्नई, अंकतालिका में मुंबई इंडियंस सबसे ऊपर

23 अक्टूबर 2020

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान कपिल देव (फाइल फोटो)
Cricket News

Kapil Dev: हार्ट अटैक के बाद कपिल देव का पहला बयान, खुद बताया अपना हाल

23 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
फोन पर पीएम मोदी का भाषण सुनते युवा
National

बिहार चुनाव: रेल की पटरी से लेकर गौशाला तक, मोदी का भाषण सुनने को यूं बेताब दिखे मतदाता

23 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतक परिवार का फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: कभी बस स्टैंड पर थी दुकान, ऐसे बना करोड़पति, अब तंगी में खत्म किया पूरा परिवार

23 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

डायबिटीज के मरीजों को क्या खाना चाहिए? जानिए सुबह से लेकर रात तक का डाइट प्लान

23 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा योजना
Personal Finance

प्राइवेट नौकरी करने वाले भी उठा सकते हैं इस सरकारी योजना का लाभ, होगा मुफ्त इलाज

23 अक्टूबर 2020

uttarakhand news: NSA ajeet dobhal visit uttarakhand with wife, photos
Dehradun

पत्नी संग उत्तराखंड पहुंचे एनएसए अजीत डोभाल, तस्वीरों में देखें उनके दौरे की प्रमुख झलकियां

23 अक्टूबर 2020

ड्रेसिंग रूम में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की मस्ती
Cricket News

जब अनजाने में दाऊद इब्राहिम से भिड़ गए थे कपिल देव, बाद में हुआ था गलती का एहसास

23 अक्टूबर 2020

Coronavirus to continue next 20 years, Shocking Claim by Covid vaccine company Serum institute CEO Adar Poonawalla
Health & Fitness

अगले 20 साल तक होता रहेगा कोरोना का संक्रमण, वैक्सीन निर्माता कंपनी सीरम का दावा

23 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: वो वायरल कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग जिसने पूरे पुलिस महकमे में मचा दिया हड़कंप, जानें क्याें...

23 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X