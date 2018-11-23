शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh Election : CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan participated in a roadshow in bhopal

मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव : भाजपा प्रत्याशी फातिमा रसूल के समर्थन में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज ने किया रोड शो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Fri, 23 Nov 2018 03:49 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election : CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan participated in a roadshow in bhopal
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव ज्यों-ज्यों नजदीक आते जा रहे हैं, राजनीतिक दलों की सक्रियता उसी अनुपात में बढ़ती जा रही है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी जहां इस बार लगातार चौथी बार सरकार बनाने के लिए दिन-रात एक कर रही है, इसी क्रम में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने गुरुवार रात एक रोड शो में भाग लिया।
विज्ञापन


यह रोड शो भाजपा की उत्तरी भोपाल विधानसभा सीट से प्रत्याशी पातिमा रसूल के समर्थन में आयोजित किया गया था। मुख्यमंत्री चौहान ने इस दौरान लोगों का अभिवादन किया और फातिमा को वोट देने का आग्रह किया। यहां मुख्यमंत्री ने गुब्बारे भी छोड़े। 

Recommended

तेज प्रताप यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

रहिमन धागा प्रेम का... बहुत कुछ कहता है तेज प्रताप यादव का यह ट्वीट

23 नवंबर 2018

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

सीट बंटवारे को लेकर तीस नवंबर के बाद ही बोलूंगा : कुशवाहा

22 नवंबर 2018

Rajasthan Assembly Election : BJP expelled 11 rebel members for 6 years
India News

राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव : भाजपा ने 11 बागी नेताओं को पार्टी से निकाला, छह साल का लगाया प्रतिबंध

22 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

16 गेंदों में ठोके 76 रन, 17 मिनट में दिलाई जीत, याद आए युवराज

22 नवंबर 2018

mohammad shahzad
mohammad shahzad
mohammad shahzad
mohammad shahzad
Cricket News

16 गेंदों में ठोके 76 रन, 17 मिनट में दिलाई जीत, याद आए युवराज

22 नवंबर 2018

भारत की ऐसी फेमस जगह जहां भारतीयों को प्रवेश की इजाजत नहीं
Travel

देश की इन 5 जगहों पर भारतीयों के जाने पर लगा है बैन, सिर्फ विदेशी ही घूम सकते हैं

22 नवंबर 2018

mirzapur
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: मिर्जापुर में 24 घंटे में दूसरी बार हुआ बवाल, देखती रही पुलिस, गिरते-पड़ते भागते रहे लोग

22 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
madhya pradesh assembly election madhya pradesh election मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव cm shivraj singh bhopal north assembly seat fatima rasool election 2018 चुनाव
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत की ऐसी फेमस जगह जहां भारतीयों को प्रवेश की इजाजत नहीं
Travel

देश की इन 5 जगहों पर भारतीयों के जाने पर लगा है बैन, सिर्फ विदेशी ही घूम सकते हैं

22 नवंबर 2018

dinosaur
Science Wonders

वो जगह जहां से धरती पर आई थी कयामत, 12 किलोमीटर बड़ा उल्का पिंड टकराने से हुआ था महाविस्फोट

22 नवंबर 2018

Bihar : twitter war between Lalu Yadav and Sushil Modi
India News

बिहार : लालू यादव और सुशील मोदी के बीच टि्वटर पर छिड़ी जंग

22 नवंबर 2018

Amar Ujala launches Aparajita campaign in Himachal
Shimla

'अपराजिता' अभियान अमर उजाला का पवित्र कार्य : राज्यपाल

21 नवंबर 2018

mohammad shami
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी ने बीसीसीआई की चेतावनी को किया नजरअंदाज, फिर दे डाला यह बयान

22 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Smart gaushala will be built in Moradabad
Moradabad

यूपी: लाकड़ी में बनेगी स्मार्ट गौशाला, 1.98 करोड़ से होगी तैयार

22 नवंबर 2018

Ganga Snan 2018 Places Timing Samay Trains Stop in Garhmukteshwar and Kankather
Moradabad

Ganga Snan 2018: श्रद्धालुओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, गढ़ मुक्तेश्वर और कांकाठेर में रुकेंगी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन

23 नवंबर 2018

इटली की सैलानी को बंदर ने काटा
Agra

ताजमहल के पास इटली की सैलानी को बंदर ने काटा, दिल्ली भेजा

22 नवंबर 2018

zombie photoshoot
World of Wonders

क्या सच में इंसानों का मांस खाता है ये बच्चा? सामने आई हैरान कर देने वाली हकीकत

21 नवंबर 2018

accused of daughters rape cuts off own penis in Kerala jail
Weird Stories

जेल में कैदी ने काट लिया ऐसा अंग, पता चलते ही जेलर दंग

21 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

शिवराज सिंह चौहान
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव 2018: अब शिवराज सिंह चौहान का वीडियो वायरल, कहा- 'लाहौर' का विकास करना चाहता हूं

मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 में प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की जुबान ऐसी फिसली कि उनका वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। 

22 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
स्कूली वेन और निजी बस की भिड़ंत
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में स्कूल वाहन और बस भिड़ी, 7 बच्चों सहित 8 की मौत

22 नवंबर 2018

सत्ता का सेमीफाइनल
Madhya Pradesh

सत्ता का सेमीफाइनल: विदिशा की जनता को नेताओं ने दिया काम का हिसाब

22 नवंबर 2018

कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ का भाजपा पर पलटवार, कहा- धर्म की राजनीति में ये बौखला गए हैं 

22 नवंबर 2018

कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

'मुस्लिम वोट 90 फीसदी नहीं पड़े तो...', ये क्या बोल गए कमलनाथ, वीडियो वायरल

21 नवंबर 2018

सत्यव्रत चतुर्वेदी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव 2018: बागियों पर सख्त हुई कांग्रेस, नितिन चतुर्वेदी समेत 14 नेता निष्कासित

22 नवंबर 2018

भाजपा पर राज बब्बर का हमला
Madhya Pradesh

चुनाव आते ही राम नाम का कटोरा लेकर निकल पड़ती है भाजपा: राज बब्बर

22 नवंबर 2018

अभिनंदन पाठक (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस के चुनाव प्रचार में कूदे नरेंद्र मोदी के हमशक्ल

22 नवंबर 2018

भाजपा विधायक को पहनाई जूतों का माला
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: चुनाव प्रचार कर रहे भाजपा विधायक के गले में पहना दी जूतों की माला 

20 नवंबर 2018

manmohan singh
National

राफेल डील पर मध्यप्रदेश में दहाड़े मनमोहन : दाल में जरूर कुछ काला है

21 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने बुंदेलखंड पैकेज पर शिवराज सरकार को घेरा

28 नवंबर को होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए प्रचार अब अंतिम दौर में है। दलों के बीच आरोप-प्रत्यारोप लगा रहे है। गुरुवार को कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने बीजेपी पर बुंदेलखंड पैकेज को लेकर आरोप लगाया।देखिए क्या है आरोप।

22 नवंबर 2018

KAMALNATH 0:42

मध्यप्रदेश चुनावः बेहद दिलचस्प है कमलनाथ का सियासी सफर

22 नवंबर 2018

सत्ता का सेमीफाइनल 00:18:07

सत्ता का सेमीफाइनल: जानिए विदिशा का चुनावी समीकरण और हाल-ए-आवाम

22 नवंबर 2018

बताना तो पड़ेगा 3:12

बताना तो पड़ेगा : विदिशा की जनता ने अपने जनप्रतिनिधियों से पूछे सवाल

22 नवंबर 2018

इंदौर चुनाव 4:48

सिर्फ नेताओं को नहीं व्यापारियों को भी होता है चुनाव का इंतजार, जानिए वजह

22 नवंबर 2018

Related

Chidambaram said Sushma Swaraj is the Member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh and she is smart
India News

सुषमा के चुनाव न लड़ने पर चिदंबरम का तंज, भाजपा की हालत देख छोड़ा 'मैदान'

21 नवंबर 2018

Liquor
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव : चुनावी महीने में शराब की रिकॉर्ड तोड़ बिक्री, हर दिन औसतन 64 हजार लीटर खपत बढ़ी

22 नवंबर 2018

Qless Mobile App
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: चुनाव आयोग ने बनाई बड़े काम की ऐप, मतदाताओं को मिलेगी ये सुविधा

22 नवंबर 2018

कन्हैया कुमार
Madhya Pradesh

ग्वालियर: कन्हैया कुमार और जिग्नेश मेवाणी पर हिंदू सेना कार्यकर्ता ने फेंकी स्याही 

19 नवंबर 2018

राहुल पर योगी का बड़ा हमला
Madhya Pradesh

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने राहुल को घेरा: मंदिर में घुटनों पर बैठते थे तो पुजारी ने बताया ये मस्जिद नहीं

19 नवंबर 2018

सत्ता का सेमीफाइनल में क्या कहती है रायसेन के मुद्दे
Madhya Pradesh

सत्ता का सेमीफाइनल: रायसेन में क्या हैं सियासी हालात और जनता से जुड़े बड़े मुद्दे

21 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.