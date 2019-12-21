शहर चुनें

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA from Jaura Banwari Lal Sharma passes away

मध्यप्रदेश: जौरा से कांग्रेस विधायक बनवारी लाल शर्मा का भोपाल में निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 12:02 PM IST
Banwari Lal Sharma
Banwari Lal Sharma - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मुरैना जिले के जौरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस विधायक बनवारीलाल शर्मा का लंबी बीमारी के बाद शनिवार को भोपाल के एक अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। वे कैंसर से पीड़ित थे और काफी समय से भोपाल के एम्स अस्पताल में उनका इलाज चल रहा था।
शर्मा 61 वर्ष के थे और पहली बार विधायक बने थे। उनके परिवार में पत्नी, दो बेटे और एक बेटी है। उनका अंतिम संस्कार मुरैना जिले में उनके पैतृक गांव जैलथाप में किया जाएगा।
 

 
banwari lal sharma
