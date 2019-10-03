शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh bus fell into a river in Raisen last night

मध्यप्रदेश के रायसेन में तेज रफ्तार बस नदी में गिरी, छह लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 08:02 AM IST
नदी से घायलों को बाहर निकालते लोग
नदी से घायलों को बाहर निकालते लोग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के रायसेन में एक बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। रायसेन में गुरुवार की रात तेज रफ्तार बस नदी में गिर गई। जिससे छह लोगों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं, 19 लोग जख्मी हुए हैं। घायलों को घटनास्थल से फौरन अस्पताल ले जाया गया है, जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। 
विज्ञापन


दरअसल, रायसेन में सवारियों से भरी बस तेज रफ्तार जा रही थी, तभी अनियंत्रित होकर नदी में गिर गई, जिससे छह लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी। वहीं, इस सड़क हादसे में 19 लोग घायल हुए हैं। 

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही राहत-बचाव दल मौके पर पहुंचा और घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया। 
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

एमपीसीए चुनाव में सिंधिया खेमे की जीत, अभिलाष खांडेकर बने एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष

3 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Agra

पुलिस की पकड़ में आए 'नटवरलाल गुरु-चेला', एक करोड़ की मांगी थी रंगदारी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

इंदौर में लगा प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर का पोस्टर
Madhya Pradesh

कांग्रेस ने इंदौर में लगाया प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर का पोस्टर, लिखा- 'हिंसा की पुजारन'

2 अक्टूबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
दिग्विजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

भाजपा की पदयात्रा पर दिग्विजय का तंज, पूछा- गांधी जी के रास्ते पर हो या गोडसे के

2 अक्टूबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह
Madhya Pradesh

फिर फिसली कांग्रेस नेता दिग्विजय सिंह की जुबान, इमराम खान को कहा 'प्रधानमंत्री जी'

2 अक्टूबर 2019

हनीट्रैप के आरोपी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश हनीट्रैप की पूरी कहानी, वीडियो-ब्लैकमेलिंग से लेकर नौकरशाहों में टकराव तक

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
madhya pradesh bus accident
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

बतौर ओपनर टेस्ट शतक जड़ने के बाद रोहित ने खोला राज, बताया कैसे की ओपनिंग की तैयारी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हॉस्पिटल टास्क में टूट गईं सारी हदें, सिद्धार्थ-रश्मि और आरती को किया खतरनाक टॉर्चर

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
KBC
Television

KBC11: आसान से सवाल पर अटक गए इंदौर के कमिश्नर, जवाब के लिए लेनी पड़ी हेल्पलाइन

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Palak Tiwari
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी के नए फोटोशूट ने सोशल मीडिया पर लगाई आग, तस्वीरें देख आप भी करेंगे तारीफ

3 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा कांग्रेस
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनावः भारी हंगामे के बाद देर रात कांग्रेस के 84 उम्मीदवार घोषित, देखें सूची

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
the sky is pink
Bollywood

इसलिए बॉलीवुड में बन रही हैं बायोपिक्स, अभी भी लाइन में हैं ये नौ सच्ची घटना पर आधारित फिल्में

2 अक्टूबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ ने 'बच्चन' और अपने धर्म को लेकर किया खुलासा, बताया क्यों बदल लिया उपनाम

2 अक्टूबर 2019

king cobra Enter In Market Area Almora panic in public
Dehradun

बाजार में अचानक सामने निकल आया किंग कोबरा, तस्वीरों में देखिए फिर क्या हुआ वहां...

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg
Bollywood

कल्कि केकला के बच्चे का पिता होगा ये इजराइली शख्स,जानें गाय हर्शबर्ग के बारे में

2 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में पत्रकारों से बात करते यासीन मलिक
India News

पाकिस्तान 'पढ़ाई' करने गए कश्मीरी छात्रों को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, जुड़े हवाला जैसे धंधों से

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Madhya Pradesh Honey Trap Case An accused woman slit her wrist
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: हनी ट्रैप मामले की आरोपी महिला ने काटी कलाई, पुलिस पर लगाया प्रताड़ना का आरोप

मध्यप्रदेश के चर्चित हनी ट्रैप व ब्लैकमेलिंग रैकेट चलाने के मामले में पकड़ी गईं पांच में से एक आरोपी महिला द्वारा पुलिस हिरासत में कांच से कलाई काट लेने का मामला सामने आया है।

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मॉडल बनना चाहती थी मध्यप्रदेश की नाबालिग लड़की, अलग-अलग शहरों में 24 लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म

30 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौरः हनीट्रैप मामले में गठित एसआईटी में फिर बदलाव, अब राजेंद्र कुमार बनाए गए प्रमुख

1 अक्टूबर 2019

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : हनी ट्रैप मामले में मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ का बड़ा कदम, डीजीपी को तलब किया

1 अक्टूबर 2019

BJP leader of opposition in MP Gopal Bhargava booked for calling bypoll an India vs Pakistan battle
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: भाजपा नेता के खिलाफ एफआईआर, उपचुनाव को भारत-पाक की लड़ाई बताने पर आयोग की कार्रवाई

2 अक्टूबर 2019

पासपोर्ट
Madhya Pradesh

वॉशिंग मशीन में धुला पासपोर्ट, अदालत ने लगाया पांच हजार का जुर्माना

29 सितंबर 2019

Madhya Pradesh : Transfer of Senior IPS officers, Special DG Purushottam Sharma lost STF
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : आईपीएस अधिकारियों के तबादले, स्पेशल डीजी पुरुषोत्तम शर्मा को एसटीएफ से हटाया

1 अक्टूबर 2019

मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश हनी ट्रैप मामला: तीन आरोपी महिलाओं के ट्रांजिट रिमांड को मंजूरी, कल इंदौर कोर्ट में पेशी

30 सितंबर 2019

गोपाल भार्गव (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: गोपाल भार्गव के झाबुआ उपचुनाव को भारत-पाक चुनाव बताने पर कांग्रेस लाल, आयोग में शिकायत

30 सितंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

गांधी जयंती: कमलनाथ ने कहा- गर्व है महान व्यक्ति ने किया कांग्रेस का नेतृत्व

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

फिल्मकार नंदिता दास को पेंटिंग से है खास लगाव, साझा की पुरानी यादें

फिल्म मेकर नंदिता दास हाल ही में एक पेंटिंग एग्जीबीशन में पहुंची। जहां कला के प्रति उनका जुड़ाव देखने को मिला।

2 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 6:13

फिल्म ‘वॉर’ पर पब्लिक रिव्यू, फिल्म को मिल रहा पॉजिटिव रिस्पॉन्स

2 अक्टूबर 2019

माहात्मा गांधी 1:18

महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर दुबई की प्रतिष्ठित इमारत बुर्ज खलीफा ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 3:13

गांधी जयंती पर साबरमती आश्रम पहुंचे मोदी, कहा- गांधी आज हैं और कल भी होंगे

2 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:22

नए लुक में नजर आए आमिर खान, दिखा डेशिंग अंदाज

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

शताब्दी व भोपाल एक्सप्रेस मंगलवार से हबीबगंज स्टेशन तक आएंगी

30 सितंबर 2019

इंदौर हवाई अड्डा (फाइल)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : मलाशय और अधोवस्त्रों में छिपाकर दुबई से लाए दो करोड़ का सोना, एयरपोर्ट पर गिरफ्तार

28 सितंबर 2019

मृत शरीर(सांकेतिक)
Madhya Pradesh

भोपालः परिजनों ने कहा- छत से गिर गई, होश आने पर खुला राज, देवर पर हत्या का केस दर्ज

30 सितंबर 2019

आत्महत्या
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर: वाटर पार्क के कमरे में मिलीं पति-पत्नी और जुड़वां बच्चों की लाशें, नीला पड़ चुका था शरीर

27 सितंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

दलित बच्चों की हत्या के मामले में अपराधियों को कठोर सजा दिलवाएं कमलनाथ: प्रियंका गांधी

26 सितंबर 2019

कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः गांधी जयंती पर भजन पदयात्रा का नेतृत्व करेंगे मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ

29 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited