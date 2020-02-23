मध्यप्रदेश: वाणिज्यिक मंत्री ने कहा- घरों में ऑनलाइन शराब पहुंचाने को कोई प्रावधान नहीं

Brajendra Singh Rathore, Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Dept Minister on state's new excise policy: There is no provision to deliver liquor online to households. The online system is to curb theft that used to happen, it's for goods that are supplied to warehouses from factories. pic.twitter.com/JI6G2HqRng— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020
