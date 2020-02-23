शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश: वाणिज्यिक मंत्री ने कहा- घरों में ऑनलाइन शराब पहुंचाने को कोई प्रावधान नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sun, 23 Feb 2020 03:37 PM IST
Brajendra Singh Rathore
Brajendra Singh Rathore - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश वाणिज्यिक कर विभाग मंत्री बृजेंद्र सिंह राठौर ने राज्य की नई आबकारी नीति को लेकर कहा है कि घरों में ऑनलाइन शराब पहुंचाने का कोई प्रावधान नहीं है। ऑनलाइन सिस्टम चोरी पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए है जो कि हुआ करता था, यह उन सामानों के लिए है जो कारखानों से गोदामों में आपूर्ति किए जाते हैं।
madhya pradesh bhopal

