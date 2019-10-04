शहर चुनें

पीएम आवास योजना में गलत आवंटन का आरोप लगा महिला ने अधिकारी को चप्पल से पीटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 04:13 AM IST
अधिकारी को चप्पल से मारती महिला
अधिकारी को चप्पल से मारती महिला - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के ग्वालियर में गुरुवार को कुछ महिलाओं की प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में मकान आवंटन को लेकर एक सरकारी अधिकारी से बहस हो गई। इसी बीच एक गुस्साई महिला ने अधिकारी को चप्पल से पीट दिया। महिला का आरोप है कि आवास योजना के तहत मकानों का आवंटन गलत तरीके से किया गया है। 
madhya pradesh indore pm awas yojna women hit officer with slipper
