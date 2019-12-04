शहर चुनें

बेटे की सड़क हादसे में हुई थी मौत, किसी और के साथ ऐसा न हो इसलिए पिता ने बांटे हेलमेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दमोह Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 05:39 AM IST
हेलमेट वितरित करते महेंद्र दीक्षित
हेलमेट वितरित करते महेंद्र दीक्षित
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के दमोह जिले में मंगलवार को एक व्यक्ति ने युवाओं को हेलमेट वितरित किए। हेलमेट बांटने वाले महेंद्र दीक्षित ने बताया कि उनके बेटे की 20 नवंबर को सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई थी, उसने हेलमेट नहीं पहना हुआ था। उन्होंने कहा, मैं हेलमेट बांट रहा हूं ताकि किसी और के साथ ऐसा न हो।
