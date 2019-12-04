बेटे की सड़क हादसे में हुई थी मौत, किसी और के साथ ऐसा न हो इसलिए पिता ने बांटे हेलमेट

मध्यप्रदेश के दमोह जिले में मंगलवार को एक व्यक्ति ने युवाओं को हेलमेट वितरित किए। हेलमेट बांटने वाले महेंद्र दीक्षित ने बताया कि उनके बेटे की 20 नवंबर को सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई थी, उसने हेलमेट नहीं पहना हुआ था। उन्होंने कहा, मैं हेलमेट बांट रहा हूं ताकि किसी और के साथ ऐसा न हो।

