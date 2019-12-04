बेटे की सड़क हादसे में हुई थी मौत, किसी और के साथ ऐसा न हो इसलिए पिता ने बांटे हेलमेट

MP: A man Mahendra Dikshit, whose son died in a road accident last month in Damoh dist's Tejgarh, distributed helmets among the youth y'day. He says, "My son died on 20th Nov, he wasn't wearing a helmet. I'm giving helmets so that such incidents do not occur again." (03.12.2019) pic.twitter.com/UESJ2WyjUt— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
इंदौर के पास स्थित महू में रविवार को एक पांच साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म और हत्या किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है।
3 दिसंबर 2019