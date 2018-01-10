Bhopal: Indian junior hockey team goalkeeper Khushboo Khan requests Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a toilet to be constructed at her home which was broken 1 & a half year ago by the management of a veterinary hospital which owns the land #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/2B98Pvmtqh

They (veterinary hospital management) broke it during their construction work & assured that they will build us another toilet but did nothing. I have faith that Mamaji (MP CM) would do something for me, I request him to avail facilities for my family: Khushboo Khan pic.twitter.com/quKT5qMhxu