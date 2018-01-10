Download App
Indian junior hockey team goalkeeper Khushboo Khan requests CM Shivraj Singh for toilet at her home

CM शिवराज से जूनियर हॉकी प्लेयर ने लगाई गुहार, कहा- 'मामा जी' शौचालय बनवा दीजिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 07:30 PM IST
Indian junior hockey team goalkeeper Khushboo Khan requests CM Shivraj Singh for toilet at her home
खुशबू खान अपने परिवार के साथ - फोटो : ANI
इंडियन जूनियर हॉकी टीम की खिलाड़ी खुशबू खान ने मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान से अपने घर में एक शौचालय बनवाने की गुहार लगाई है। खुशबू के घर के शौचालय को सरकारी अस्पताल प्रशासन ने तोड़ दिया था। 

खुशबू खान इंडियन जूनियर हॉकी टीम में गोलकीपर हैं। एक वेटनरी हॉस्पिटल के प्रबंधन ने उनके घर के शौचालय को करीब डेढ़ साल पहले तोड़ दिया था क्योंकि यह अस्पताल की जमीन पर बना हुआ था। 
 


खुशबू का कहना है कि, 'अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने अपने निर्माण कार्य के दौरान इसे तोड़ दिया और यह आश्वासन दिया कि वे हमें एक और शौचालय बनवा कर देंगे लेकिन उन्होंने कुछ भी नहीं किया। मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि मामा जी (शिवराज सिंह) मेरे लिए कुछ करेंगे। मैं उनसे अपील करती हूं कि मेरे परिवार को सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई जाएं। 
 

 
shivraj singh chouhan bhopal toilet
