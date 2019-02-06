शहर चुनें

Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल : स्वागत पोस्टर में राहुल को बताया 'राम भक्त' तो कमलनाथ बने 'हनुमान एवं गौ भक्त'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 08:36 PM IST
in hoarding CM Kamal Nath as 'Hanuman evam Gau Bhakt' and Rahul Gandhi as 'Ram bhakt
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी 8 फरवरी को भोपाल दौरे पर जाने वाले हैं। राहुल के दौरे से पहले उनके अभिनंदन में लगे पोस्टर काफी वायरल हो रहे हैं। भोपाल में राहुल गांधी के स्वागत में लगे पोस्टर में उनको राम भक्त बताया गया है, जबकि मध्यप्रदेश के सीएम कमलनाथ को हनुमान एवं गौ भक्त के रूप में दिखाया गया है। 
पोस्टर में राहुल के स्वागत में लिखा गया है कि सर्वसम्मति से अयोध्या में भव्य राम मंदिर बनवाएंगे, एसे राम भक्त राहुल गांधी जी का झीलों की नगरी भोपाल भेल उधोग नगरी क्षेत्र में हार्दिक अभिनंदन-स्वागत है। 

rahul gandhi congress president kamal nath cm kamal nath hanuman evam gau bhakt ram bhakt bhopal rahul gandhi bhopal visit congress राहुल गांधी कांग्रेस कमलनाथ
India News

