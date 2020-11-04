मध्यप्रदेश: कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद पर धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने का मामला दर्ज

Madhya Pradesh: FIR lodged against Congress MLA Arif Masood & others under Section 153 in Talaiya Police Station, Bhopal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a protest organized by him at Iqbal ground on Thursday. FIR lodged on complaint of Dharma Sanskriti Samiti— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020
