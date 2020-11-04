मध्यप्रदेश: कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद पर धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने का मामला दर्ज

मध्यप्रदेश से कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद एवं अन्य के खिलाफ गुरुवार को धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने के आरोप में धारा 153 के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। उनके खिलाफ यह मामला धर्म संस्कृति समिति की शिकायत पर भोपाल के तलैया पुलिस स्टेशन में दर्ज की गई है।

Madhya Pradesh: FIR lodged against Congress MLA Arif Masood & others under Section 153 in Talaiya Police Station, Bhopal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a protest organized by him at Iqbal ground on Thursday. FIR lodged on complaint of Dharma Sanskriti Samiti