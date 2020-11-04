शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   FIR lodged against Congress MLA Arif Masood and others under Section 153 in Talaiya Police Station

मध्यप्रदेश: कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद पर धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने का मामला दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2020 08:56 PM IST
आरिफ मसूद
आरिफ मसूद - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश से कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद एवं अन्य के खिलाफ गुरुवार को धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने के आरोप में धारा 153 के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। उनके खिलाफ यह मामला धर्म संस्कृति समिति की शिकायत पर भोपाल के तलैया पुलिस स्टेशन में दर्ज की गई है।   
