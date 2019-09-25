शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Fighter plane crashed in Gwalior Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: ग्वालियर में वायुसेना का मिग-21 विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 11:13 AM IST
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के ग्वालियर में आज वायुसेना का मिग 21 ट्रेनर विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ है। ग्रुप कैप्टन और स्क्वाड्रन लीडर दोनों सुरक्षित निकाल लिए गए हैं। किसी अन्य के घायल होने की कोई सूचना नहीं है। विस्तृत जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
विज्ञापन



इस नवरात्री कराएं 9 दिन का अनुष्ठान , माँ दुर्गा के आशीर्वाद से होंगी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 29 सितम्बर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच की पांच बार शिकार हो चुकी हैं सुरवीन चावला,कहा- डायरेक्टर देखना चाहता था क्लीवेज लुक

24 सितंबर 2019

surveen chawla
surveen chawla
surveen chawla
Surveen Chawla
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच की पांच बार शिकार हो चुकी हैं सुरवीन चावला,कहा- डायरेक्टर देखना चाहता था क्लीवेज लुक

24 सितंबर 2019

cm yogi adityanath
Lucknow

सरकारी खजाने से मंत्रियों का आयकर भरने की व्यवस्था खत्म, योगी कैबिनेट ने पास किया प्रस्ताव

24 सितंबर 2019

राशिफल
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

25 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
घटनास्थल पर खड़ा कैंटर
Chandigarh

जींद: हिसार से सेना भर्ती से लौट रहे युवकों के ऑटो पर चढ़ा टैंकर, 10 की मौत

25 सितंबर 2019

shimla: know the Art of knowing the future by looking at the face
Shimla

चेहरा बता देता है आपका भविष्य, जानिए कौन होते हैं भाग्यशाली और धनवान

24 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

पति से मिलने UK पहुंचीं राखी सावंत, वीडियो शेयर कर बोलीं- 'मैं आधी मां हूं क्योंकि मैं...'

24 सितंबर 2019

राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत
Bollywood

पति से मिलने UK पहुंचीं राखी सावंत, वीडियो शेयर कर बोलीं- 'मैं आधी मां हूं क्योंकि मैं...'

24 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या के दिन घर बैठे गया में करवायें ज्ञात-अज्ञात पितरों का श्राद्ध - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या के दिन घर बैठे गया में करवायें ज्ञात-अज्ञात पितरों का श्राद्ध - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
madhya pradesh indian air force
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

वायुसेना का विमान
India News

कई एयरबेस पर आत्मघाती हमले की फिराक में जैश आतंकी, हाईअलर्ट पर एयरफोर्स

25 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद के बाद अब आरोप लगाने वाली छात्रा भी गिरफ्तार, कोर्ट ने जेल भेजा

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

कश्मीर मुद्दा: आखिरकार इमरान ने मानी हार, वैश्विक नेताओं पर फोड़ा नाकामी का ठीकरा

25 सितंबर 2019

Donald trump
World

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के खिलाफ महाभियोग की औपचारिक प्रक्रिया शुरू

25 सितंबर 2019

feroz khan
Bollywood

इन 10 फिल्मों से निकला बॉलीवुड का पहला खान सितारा, तीनों खान से बरसों पहले की हैं ये कहानियां

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को ग्लोबल गोलकीपर अवॉर्ड देते बिल गेट्स
World

पीएम मोदी को मिला 'ग्लोबल गोलकीपर अवॉर्ड', कहा- यह करोड़ों भारतीयों का सम्मान

25 सितंबर 2019

सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामला: मुस्लिम पक्ष ने माना, राम चबूतरा भगवान राम का जन्मस्थान

25 सितंबर 2019

ग्रेटा थनबर्ग (फाइल फोटो)
World

पूरी दुनिया ने 16 वर्षीय ग्रेटा को सराहा तो ट्रंप ने कसा तंज, विश्व बिरादरी में हुई बेइज्जती

25 सितंबर 2019

महेंद्र प्रसाद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अजब विवाद में फंसे राजा महेंद्र, सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची महिला ने किया पत्नी होने का दावा

25 सितंबर 2019

घटनास्थल पर खड़ा कैंटर
Chandigarh

जींद: हिसार से सेना भर्ती से लौट रहे युवकों के ऑटो पर चढ़ा टैंकर, 10 की मौत

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पानी की टंकी पर बैठी छात्रा
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: पानी की 100 फीट ऊंची टंकी पर चढ़ी छात्रा, अचानक लगा दी छलांग

मध्यप्रदेश के शिवपुरी में एक छात्रा ने विधायक केपी सिंह की कोठी के पास फिजिकल कॉलेज प्रांगण स्थित करीब 100 फीट ऊंची पानी की टंकी से कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

चोर ने भगवान को चिट्ठी लिख सारे गुनाह माफ करने को कहा, फिर दान पेटी चुरा ले गया

25 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

हनीट्रैप मामला: 24 घंटे में ही सरकार ने बदला एसआईटी चीफ, एडीजी शमी को मिली जिम्मेदारी

25 सितंबर 2019

जली मोटरसाइकिल (सांकेतिक)
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौरः चालान के लिए रोके जाने पर भड़के व्यक्ति ने फूंक दी खुद की मोटरसाइकिल

23 सितंबर 2019

हनी ट्रैप (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौरः हनीट्रैप मामले में गठित एसआईटी में बदलाव, संजीव शमी बनाए गए एसआईटी प्रमुख

24 सितंबर 2019

मध्यप्रदेश हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा ‘हनी ट्रैप’ मामला, सीबीआई जांच की मांग, जांच के लिए एसआईटी गठित

23 सितंबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : हनी ट्रैप मामले में 'भाजपा कनेक्शन' को लेकर दिग्विजय ने दागे सवाल

22 सितंबर 2019

लक्ष्मण सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कर्जमाफी पर दिग्विजय के भाई ने कमलनाथ सरकार को घेरा, कहा- माफी मांगें राहुल गांधी

19 सितंबर 2019

पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: हनीट्रैप मामले में एसआईटी गठित, इंजीनियर हरभजन निलंबित

24 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : राजनेताओं और नौकरशाहों समेत कई रसूखदारों के ‘हनी ट्रैप’ में फंसने का शक

21 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह और डोभाल पर हमले की तैयारी में जैश, अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने का लेना चाहता है बदला

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजिल डोभाल आतंकियों के निशाने पर हैं। जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के फैसले के खिलाफ आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने बदला लेने की धमकी दी है।

25 सितंबर 2019

इमरान 1:22

इमरान खान ने कश्मीर पर मानी हार, कहा- सच कहूं तो नहीं मिला दुनिया का समर्थन

25 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:03

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को मिला ग्लोबल गोलकीपर अवॉर्ड

25 सितंबर 2019

पीएमसी बैंक 1:20

पीएमसी बैंक पर आरबीआई ने लगाया प्रतिबंध, सिर्फ 1000 रुपये निकाल पाएंगे खाताधारक

25 सितंबर 2019

Earthquake in Pakistan, Including capital Islamabad heavy damage in many cities 1:27

भूकंप से हिला पाकिस्तान, राजधानी इस्लामाबाद, समेत कई शहरों से भारी नुकसान

25 सितंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में महंगा हुआ पेट्रोल-डीजल और शराब, राज्य सरकार ने पांच फीसदी बढ़ाया वैट

21 सितंबर 2019

प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

सीहोर में भोपाल की सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा ने पत्रकारों को कहे 'अपशब्द'

19 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश के हनी ट्रैप मामले की आरोपी महिला की तबियत बिगड़ी, अस्पताल मेें भर्ती

23 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल: नेता और अफसरों को ब्लैकमेल करने वाली तीन महिला गिरफ्तार

19 सितंबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह के खिलाफ पोस्टर
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल में दिग्विजय सिंह के खिलाफ लगे पोस्टर, लिखा- इनके लिए मंदिरों के दरवाजे बंद हों

19 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में तेज रफ्तार यात्री बस पलटी, चार की मौत, 40 से ज्यादा लोग घायल

20 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited