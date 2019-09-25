मध्यप्रदेश: ग्वालियर में वायुसेना का मिग-21 विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित

Madhya Pradesh: MiG 21 Trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Gwalior, today. Both the pilots, including a Group Captain and a squadron leader, managed to eject safely. pic.twitter.com/Gdmik5RhTN— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019
मध्यप्रदेश के शिवपुरी में एक छात्रा ने विधायक केपी सिंह की कोठी के पास फिजिकल कॉलेज प्रांगण स्थित करीब 100 फीट ऊंची पानी की टंकी से कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली।
25 सितंबर 2019