Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Digvijaya Singh attack BJP padyatra over Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary

भाजपा की पदयात्रा पर दिग्विजय का तंज, पूछा- गांधी जी के रास्ते पर हो या गोडसे के

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Wed, 02 Oct 2019 06:28 PM IST
दिग्विजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
दिग्विजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता दिग्विजय सिंह ने भाजपा की पदयात्रा पर तंज कसा है। दिग्विजय ने इंदौर में बुधवार को कहा कि महात्मा गांधी की हत्या करने वाली विचारधारा अपने कार्यकर्ताओं को एक महीने के लिए हर पंचायत में पदयात्रा करने के लिए कह रही है। मैं उनसे पूछना चाहता हूं कि वे वहां क्या करेंगे और वे गांधी जी को कैसे पेश करेंगे? वो गांधी के पक्ष में होंगे या गोडसे के पक्ष में होंगे?
