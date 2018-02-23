शहर चुनें

सिंधिया ने बीजेपी मंत्रियों पर कसा तंज, कहा- वोट के लिए कर रहे हैं कावं-कावं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 09:37 AM IST
Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said governmnet ministers are shouting here
ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
मध्यप्रदेश के मुंगावली और कोलारस विधानसभा के लिए उपचुनाव हो रहे हैं। इसके लिए कांग्रेस और भाजपा दोनों ही जी-तोड़ मेहनत करके अपने उम्मीदवार को विजयी बनाना चाहते हैं। जो भी उम्मीदवार चुनाव जीतेगा उसे केवल 8 महीने का विधायक बनने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त होगा क्योंकि इसी साल राज्य में विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाले हैं। वही मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और कांग्रेस सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के बीच जुबानी जंग तेज हो गई है।
जहां शिवराज लोगों से विकास के मुद्दे पर वोट देने की अपील कर रहे हैं वहीं सिंधिया असली विकास के लिए वोट मांग रहे हैं। इसी बीच कांग्रेस के सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का एक वीडियो सामने आया है। जिसमें वह कह रहे हैं- आज ये मंत्री (मध्यप्रदेश के मंत्री) लोग जो यहां (कोलारस उपचुनाव अभियान) पर आ रहे हैं, कोई उस डाल पे बैठा है, कोई उस डाल पे बैठा है और कांव-कावं कर रहे हैं। पिछले 13 सालों से राज्य में शिवराज सिंह की सरकार हैं वहीं सिंधिया कांग्रेस का यहां मशहूर चेहरा बनने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। 

राज्य सरकार के 36 में से 21 मंत्री इन दोनों निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए जा चुके हैं। मुख्यमंत्री खुद एक दर्जन रोड शो कर चुके हैं। यह चुनाव दोनों ही पार्टियों के लिए प्रतिष्ठा का प्रश्न बन गया है। सीएम ने अपने भाषण में कहा है कि भाजपा को चुनें और सरकार आपको पांच साल का विकास पांच महीने में देगी। अगर हम असफल होते हैं तो हमें दोबारा वोट मत दीजिएगा।
 

