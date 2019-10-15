शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Congress minister PC Sharma controversial statement about Kailash Vijayvargiya and Hema Malini

कांग्रेस मंत्री पीसी शर्मा ने कैलाश विजयवर्गीय और हेमा मालिनी को लेकर दिया विवादित बयान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाल, भोपाल Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 09:58 PM IST
पीसी शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
पीसी शर्मा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस के मंत्री पीसी शर्मा ने भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय और भाजपा सांसद हेमा मालिनी को लेकर विवादित बयान दिया है। भोपाल में पीसी शर्मा ने कहा, "ये वाशिंगटन और न्यूयॉर्क की सड़कें थीं कैसी? पानी गिरा जमके और यहां गड्ढे ही गड्ढे हो गए, कैलाश विजयवर्गीय के जो गाल हैं वैसी हो गई। 15-20 दिन में चकाचक सड़कें हेमा मालिनी के गाल जैसी हो जाएंगी।"
बता दें कि 24 अक्तूबर 2017 को मध्यप्रदेश के तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने वाशिंगटन डीसी में कहा था, "जब मैं वाशिंगटन हवाई अड्डे पर उतरा और सड़कों पर यात्रा की, तो मुझे लगा कि मध्यप्रदेश में सड़कें अमेरिका की तुलना में कहीं ज्यादा बेहतर हैं।"
 



बता दें कि बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू प्रसाद यादव ने भी हेमा मालिनी के गाल जैसी सड़कें बनाने की बात कही थी।
