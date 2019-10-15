कांग्रेस मंत्री पीसी शर्मा ने कैलाश विजयवर्गीय और हेमा मालिनी को लेकर दिया विवादित बयान

On October 24, 2017 the then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said in Washington DC "When I got down at Washington Airport & travelled on roads, I felt roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than US". https://t.co/36xCcdQVmu— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
यह पहली बार नहीं है जब कांग्रेस के अंदर ही कर्जमाफी को लेकर सवाल उठे हों। इससे पहले राज्य के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह के भाई लक्ष्मण सिंह भी कमलनाथ सरकार की इस योजना पर सवाल उठा चुके हैं।
11 अक्टूबर 2019