बयानबाजी: सीएम शिवराज बोले- कमलनाथ के बयान पर सोनिया गांधी को तोड़ना होगा मौन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 28 May 2021 04:52 PM IST
शिवराज सिंह चौहान
शिवराज सिंह चौहान - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि कमलनाथ के बयान पर सोनिया गांधी को मौन तोड़ना होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आप (सोनिया गांधी) साफ करें कि कमलनाथ गलत हैं। अगल वह गलत हैं तो उन्हें पार्टी से बाहर करिए या कह दीजिए कि आप कमलनाथ के बयान से सहमत हैं।
