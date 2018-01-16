Download App
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Chief medical officer of Bhopal Kasturba Hospital arrested for allegedly molesting nursing student

भोपाल में नर्सिंग की छात्रा का यौन उत्पीड़न, सीएमओ गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 06:50 PM IST
Chief medical officer of Bhopal Kasturba Hospital arrested for allegedly molesting nursing student
यौन उत्पीड़न (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
मध्यप्रदेश की राजधानी में नर्सिंग की छात्रा के साथ यौन उत्पीड़न का मामला सामने आया है। भोपाल में कस्तूरबा अस्पताल के चीफ मेडिकल ऑफिसर पर अस्पताल परिसर में नर्सिंग की छात्रा के कथित यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगा है। 

भोपाल पुलिस ने यौन उत्पीड़न की शिकायत के बाद तुरंत केस दर्ज किया है। 
 


पिछले साल भोपाल में सिविल सेवा की तैयारी कर रही युवती के साथ हुई गैंगरेप की वारदात ने पूरे प्रदेश को हिला कर रख दिया था। हालांकि मध्यप्रदेश में महिलाओं के यौन उत्पीड़न की घटनाएं कम नहीं हो रही हैं। भोपाल गैंगरेप कांड में पुलिस से लेकर गैंगरेप की मेडिकल जांच रिपोर्ट तक में लापरवाही बरती गई थी।

इस वारदात के बाद सरकार विपक्षी पार्टियों के निशाने पर आ गई थी। सरकार ने फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में केस चलाने के आदेश दिए और रिकॉर्ड दो महीने में चारों आरोपियों को सजा सुनाई थी।
