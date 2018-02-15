अपना शहर चुनें

चंद सैकेंडों में भरभराकर गिरी बिल्डिंग, देखें वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 12:23 PM IST
Building collapsed in madhya pradesh shajapur in seconds
मध्यप्रदेश के शाहजापुर में एक बिल्डिंग पलभर में भरभराकर गिर गई है। न्यजू एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक बिल्डिंग काफी पुरानी थी और उसमें मरमत का काम चल रहा था। घटना बुधवार की है और अभी तक यह नहीं पता चल पाया है कि कोई इस हादसे में हताहत हुआ है या नहीं।
 

 
madhya pradesh shajapur accident

