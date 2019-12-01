शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Allahabad Bank sends two separate notices to sons of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati

मध्यप्रेदश विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के दो बेटों को बैंक ने भेजा नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मध्य प्रदेश Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 04:45 PM IST
Allahabad Bank
Allahabad Bank - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा अध्यक्ष एनपी प्रजापति के दो बेटों को ऋण भुगतान नहीं करने पर नोटिस जारी हुआ है।
विज्ञापन
इलाहाबाद बैंक ने एनपी प्रजापति के बेटे नीर प्रजापति और प्रीतिराज प्रजापति को उनके अलग-अलग ऋणों का भुगतान न करने पर दो अलग-अलग नोटिस भेजे हैं। एनपी प्रजापति दोनों ऋणों में गारंटर हैं।



 
इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मनचाहा फल पाने के लिए करें पूजा
Astrology

मनचाहा फल चाहिए तो हर दिन करें यह उपाय, भगवान होंगे प्रसन्न

1 दिसंबर 2019

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

1 दिसंबर 2019

अग्नि-3
India News

अग्नि-3: इस मिसाइल की जद में पूरा पाक, एक सेकेंड में पांच किलोमीटर है रफ्तार

1 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

हैदराबाद रेप: सलमान, वरुण समेत इन स्टार्स का फूटा गुस्सा, बोले- 'ये मानव रूप में शैतान हैं'

30 नवंबर 2019

हैदराबाद रेप
chinmayi sripada
Vijay Deverakonda
Bollywood

हैदराबाद रेप: सलमान, वरुण समेत इन स्टार्स का फूटा गुस्सा, बोले- 'ये मानव रूप में शैतान हैं'

30 नवंबर 2019

सबसे ज्यादा समय तक मुख्यमंत्री का पद संभालने वाले राजनेता
Education

सबसे लंबे समय तक सत्ता में रहे ये 10 मुख्यमंत्री, एक ने तो 24 सालों तक किया राज

1 दिसंबर 2019

Taurus
Horoscope

वृष राशिः आज का राशिफल

1 दिसंबर 2019

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
विज्ञापन
allahabad bank notice
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

चांदनी
Bollywood

सलमान के साथ दी पहली सुपरहिट फिल्म, फिर फ्लॉप करियर के बाद छोड़ी इंडस्ट्री, अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

1 दिसंबर 2019

vodafone idea
Tech Diary

3 दिसंबर से महंगे हो जाएंगे Vodafone-Idea के प्रीपेड प्लान, चुकाने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सबसे ज्यादा समय तक मुख्यमंत्री का पद संभालने वाले राजनेता
Education

सबसे लंबे समय तक सत्ता में रहे ये 10 मुख्यमंत्री, एक ने तो 24 सालों तक किया राज

1 दिसंबर 2019

नाना पटोले
India News

नाना पटोले: 'मोदी विरोध' कर छोड़ी थी भाजपा, अब बने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष

1 दिसंबर 2019

डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

वॉर्नर ने किया खुलासा, क्यों टीम पेन ने उनके 400 रन पूरे होने से पहले ही पारी घोषित कर दी

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हथियारों का जखीरा
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः आतंक की फैक्ट्री का बड़ा खुलासा, बरामद हथियार और गोलियों की संख्या हैरान कर देगी

1 दिसंबर 2019

HIV AIDS
Health & Fitness

विश्व एड्स दिवस 2019: एचआईवी की चपेट में 3.5 करोड़ आबादी, जानें इसके लक्षण, कारण और बचाव

1 दिसंबर 2019

अग्नि-3
India News

अग्नि-3: इस मिसाइल की जद में पूरा पाक, एक सेकेंड में पांच किलोमीटर है रफ्तार

1 दिसंबर 2019

udit narayan
Bollywood

Bday Spl: ये हैं उदित नारायण की पहली पत्नी, मुंबई आकर बिना बताए की थी दूसरी शादी

1 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: दुष्कर्म के बाद आरोपी के मुंह पर बुजुर्ग महिला ने थूका तो शराबी ने गला दबाकर की हत्या

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में हनी ट्रैप मामले में एक निजी मीडिया समूह पर कार्रवाई, तीन एफआईआर दर्ज

मध्यप्रदेश के चर्चित हनी ट्रैप मामले में पुलिस ने शनिवार देर रात एक निजी मीडिया समूह पर कार्रवाई की है। पुलिस ने देर रात मीडिया संस्थान व अन्य ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की।

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Women feel unsafe in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jodhpur
India News

महिलाएं भोपाल, ग्वालियर और जोधपुर में असुरक्षित महसूस करती हैं : अध्ययन

1 दिसंबर 2019

नसबंदी के बाद महिलाओं को जमीन पर सुला दिया गया
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: कहीं नसबंदी के बाद महिलाओं को जमीन पर सुलाया तो कहीं टॉर्च से हुआ ऑपरेशन

1 दिसंबर 2019

इंदौर में पुलिस की छापेमारी
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौरः हनीट्रैप मामले में पुलिस ने कई स्थानों पर की छापेमारी, एक निजी दफ्तर सील

1 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: किताब रखकर भी फेल हुए 16 शिक्षक, सरकार ने दी अनिवार्य सेवानिवृत्ति

1 दिसंबर 2019

सेंव टमाटर की सब्जी
Madhya Pradesh

पत्नी ने नहीं खिलाई सेव की सब्जी, घर छोड़कर चला गया पति, ऐसे हुआ समझौता

28 नवंबर 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

गोडसे पर बयान: कार्रवाई से बिफरीं प्रज्ञा ठाकुर, विवादों को बताया 'झूठ की आंधी'

28 नवंबर 2019

शिवपुरी के एसपी से मिले कारोबारी
Madhya Pradesh

नासिक से 22 लाख रुपये की 40 टन प्याज लेकर चला ट्रक गायब, फिर मध्यप्रदेश में खाली मिला

29 नवंबर 2019

मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस (प्रतीकात्मक)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस का गजब कारनामा, मृत पुलिस अधिकारी का कर दिया तबादला

30 नवंबर 2019

2017 में मंदसौर में प्रदर्शन करतीं तत्कालीन विधायक शकुंतला खटीक
Madhya Pradesh

मंदसौर गोलीकांड: पूर्व कांग्रेसी विधायक शकुंतला खटीक सहित सहित सात लोगों को तीन साल की कैद

1 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

वाराणसी में आधार कार्ड गिरवी रख बिक रहा प्याज

वाराणसी में आधार कार्ड के बदले प्याज मिल रहा है। प्याज की बढ़ती कीमतों को लेकर सपा का ये अनोखा विरोध प्रदर्शन है। देखिए पूरी खबर

1 दिसंबर 2019

Congress leader Nana Patole elected as Speaker of maharashtra assembly 1:35

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पर संग्राम खत्म, कांग्रेस के नाना पटोले निर्विरोध चुने गए

1 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:10

रानू मंडल की बेटी को इस बात का लग रहा है बुरा

1 दिसंबर 2019

many rule change from 1st December in neft rule lic rule mobile data plan 2:12

1 दिसंबर से हो रहे हैं ये अहम बदलाव, होगा आपकी जिंदगी पर असर

1 दिसंबर 2019

how to do gaumukh asana,vajrasana and balasana in Spondylitis pain 13:06

जब सताए स्पॉन्डिलाइटिस का दर्द, इन योगासनों को करने से मिलेगा जल्द आराम

1 दिसंबर 2019

Related

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अमीषा पटेल (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अमीषा पटेल के खिलाफ इंदौर में केस दर्ज, जारी हो सकता है वारंट

29 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस विधायक गोवर्धन दांगी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: कांग्रेस विधायक ने प्रज्ञा ठाकुर को दी धमकी, कहा- यहां आएंगी तो जिंदा जला देंगे

29 नवंबर 2019

विदिशा में नसबंदी के बाद महिलाओं को जमीन पर लेटाया
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेशः नसबंदी के बाद 13 महिलाओं को जमीन पर लिटाया

28 नवंबर 2019

इंदौर नगर निगम (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर का स्वच्छता मॉडल देखने के लिए अब लगेंगे प्रति व्यक्ति सात हजार रुपये

28 नवंबर 2019

आमंत्रण पत्र
Madhya Pradesh

अच्छी पहलः भोपाल में पौधे लगे 400 गमलों से भेजा शादी का निमंत्रण

26 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

10 साल बाद बदला पैटर्न, पांचवीं और आठवीं में होगी बोर्ड परीक्षा

28 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited