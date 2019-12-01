मध्यप्रेदश विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के दो बेटों को बैंक ने भेजा नोटिस

Allahabad Bank sends two separate notices to Neer Prajapati & Pritiraj Prajapati, sons of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, over non-payment of their respective loans. NP Prajapati is the guarantor in both loans. pic.twitter.com/NDXqFTFhuf— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019
मध्यप्रदेश के चर्चित हनी ट्रैप मामले में पुलिस ने शनिवार देर रात एक निजी मीडिया समूह पर कार्रवाई की है। पुलिस ने देर रात मीडिया संस्थान व अन्य ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की।
1 दिसंबर 2019