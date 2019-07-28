शहर चुनें

A team of forest officials caught a crocodile in Damoh district of madhyapradesh

मध्यप्रदेशः वन विभाग की टीम ने मगरमच्छ को पकड़ा, वन अभ्यारण्य में छोड़ा गया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दमोह Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 02:53 PM IST
मगरमच्छ
मगरमच्छ - फोटो : ANI
मध्वयप्रदेश में वन विभाग की  टीम ने रविवार को दमोह जिले के घाट पिपरिया गांव में एक मगरमच्छ को पकड़ा। मगरमच्छ को अब नौरादेही वन्यजीव अभयारण्य में छोड़ा गया  है।
दरअसल, पिपरिया गांव में सड़क पर बड़ा मगरमच्छ दिखाई दिया। मौके पर गांव के लोग पहुंच गए। फिर सूचना वन विभाग को दी गई। वन विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई और मगरमच्छ को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया।
