Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   A man accused of thrashing a minor boy detained by police in indore

इंदौरः मासूम बच्चे की बेरहमी से पिटाई के आरोप में युवक गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 03:51 PM IST
गिरफ्तार युवक
गिरफ्तार युवक - फोटो : Twitter
इंदौर में बुधवार को पुलिस ने अवैध रूप से जमीन हथियाने और नाबालिग लड़के को पीटने के आरोप में एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया। दरअसल, बदला लेने की नीयत से एक नाबालिग बच्चे की बेरहमी से पिटाई की गई। इसके बाद इस घटना का वीडियो बना सोशल मीडिया पर भी वायरल कर दिया।
बताया जा रहा है कि कुछ दिन पहले मुख्तियार के बेटे पर कुछ युवकों ने चाकू से  मारकर उसे घायल कर दिया था।  फिर बदला लेने के लिए उसके अन्य साथियों द्वारा एक नाबालिग बच्चे को पकड़कर उसे बंधक बनाया और फिर बेरहमी से पीटकर घायल कर दिया।
 

 मुख्तियार पर अवैध रूप से जमीन हथियाने के आरोप में भी पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज किया है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

