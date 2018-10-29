Jab tak Kashmir mein Hindu raja tha Hindu aur Sikh surakshit the. Jab Hindu raja ka patan hua, Hinduon ka bhi patan hona shuru hogaya. Aaj wahan ki sthiti kya hai? Koi apne ko surakshit bol sakta hai? Nahi. Humein itihas se seekhna chahiye: UP CM Adityanath at BJP's Sikh Samagan pic.twitter.com/uIzbphPm8j— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2018
29 अक्टूबर 2018