'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow

जब तक कश्मीर में हिंदू राजा था हिंदू और सिख सुरक्षित थे, पर अब कोई नहीं: सीएम योगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 04:26 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि हमें अपने इतिहास से सीख लेनी चाहिए। जब तक कश्मीर में एक हिंदू राजा था... हिंदू और सिख दोनों ही सुरक्षित थे। जब हिंदू राजा का पतन हुआ हिंदुओं का भी पतन हो गया। आज वहां कोई भी अपने आप को सुरक्षित महसूस नहीं करता।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी लखनऊ के विश्वेसरैया सभागार में आयोजित सिख समागम में बोल रहे थे। इस सम्मेलन का आयोजन गुरु नानक देवजी के 550वें प्रकाशोत्सव पर किया गया है।




कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के अलावा उपमुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा व केशव प्रसाद मौर्य, भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय, संगठन महामंत्री सुनील बंसल और मंत्री बलदेव सिंह अलख मौजूद थे।






