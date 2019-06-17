शहर चुनें

yogi adityanath directed immediate inquiry in youth escaped from a juvenile home in Meerut.

राजकीय संप्रेक्षण गृह से तीन बच्चों के फरार होने पर सीएम योगी ने दिए जांच के आदेश, दो पर गिरी गाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 01:52 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने मेरठ के राजकीय संप्रेक्षण गृह से तीन बच्चों के फरार होने के मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए तत्काल जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। वहीं, केयरटेकर सहित दो कर्मचारियों को निलंबित कर दिया है।
दरअसल, मेरठ में सूरजकुंड स्थित राजकीय बालगृह (बालक) से रोशनदान तोड़कर तीन बालक फरार हो गए। जिस पर हड़कंप मच गया। इनमें एक बालक स्थानीय तो दो बरेली और सोनभद्र जिले के हैं।

रात्रि करीब एक बजे तीन बालकों ने बाथरूम के रोशनदान को उखाड़ दिया और फिर रेनवाटर पाइप के जरिये उतरकर फरार हो गए। शनिवार सुबह छह बजे इसका पता चलने पर कर्मचारी तीनों बालकों को आसपास के इलाके में गुपचुप तरीके से ढूंढते रहे। नहीं मिले तो प्रभारी को सूचना दी। तब जाकर पुलिस को इसके बारे में बताया गया।


juvenile home juvenile home meerut yogi adityanath
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

लखनऊः तत्काल वापस लिया जाए बिजली दर वृद्धि का जनविरोधी प्रस्ताव: अखिलेश यादव

समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने कहा है कि भाजपा सरकार द्वारा बिजली की दरों में 25 प्रतिशत तक वृद्धि का प्रस्ताव जनविरोधी और सरकार की संवेदनहीनता का उदाहरण है।

17 जून 2019

हेलमेट
Lucknow

दस मार्गों पर बिना हेलमेट एंट्री नहीं, आज से सख्ती, पकड़े गए तो 500 रुपये जुर्माना

17 जून 2019

राज्यपाल रामनाईक से कानून व्यवस्था के मुद्दे पर चर्चा करते अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

कानून व्यवस्था पर अखिलेश यादव ने राज्यपाल से की हस्तक्षेप की मांग, बोले- यूपी में जंगलराज

15 जून 2019

दुर्घटना के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त कार
Lucknow

यूपी: ट्रक से टकराई टवेरा, एक ही परिवार के तीन की मौत, चार गंभीर रूप से घायल

15 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

जेपीएस राठौर बने भाजपा के सदस्यता अभियान के संयोजक, 40 लाख नए मतदाताओं पर नजर

16 जून 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार
Lucknow

अब छह आईपीएस अधिकारियों के तबादले, पीवी रामाशस्त्री बने यूपी के नए एडीजी

14 जून 2019

plastic road
Lucknow

2640 किमी सड़क बने, तब खपे साल भर का प्लास्टिक कचरा, 6,600 टन प्लास्टिक कचरा सालभर में निकल रहा

17 जून 2019

अब इंजीनियरों पर भी दर्ज होगी एफआईआर
Lucknow

अब इंजीनियरों पर भी दर्ज होगी एफआईआर

17 जून 2019

विराट संत सम्मेलन
Lucknow

टेंट से शीघ्र आजाद हों रामलला, एक वर्ष के भीतर शुरू हो भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण

16 जून 2019

फर्जी अंकपत्र जारी करने वाले गिरोह का एक और सदस्य गिरफ्तार
Lucknow

फर्जी अंकपत्र जारी करने वाले गिरोह का एक और सदस्य गिरफ्तार

17 जून 2019

