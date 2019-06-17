राजकीय संप्रेक्षण गृह से तीन बच्चों के फरार होने पर सीएम योगी ने दिए जांच के आदेश, दो पर गिरी गाज

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed for an immediate inquiry in the incident where 4 youth escaped from a juvenile home in Meerut yesterday. The caretaker and another employee of the juvenile home have been suspended. pic.twitter.com/CYI86fma8V— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2019
समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने कहा है कि भाजपा सरकार द्वारा बिजली की दरों में 25 प्रतिशत तक वृद्धि का प्रस्ताव जनविरोधी और सरकार की संवेदनहीनता का उदाहरण है।
17 जून 2019