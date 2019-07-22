चंद्रयान-2 के सफलतापूर्वक लांच होने पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने इसरो को दी बधाई

UP CM on successful launch of #Chandrayaan2: I would like to congratulate the ISRO team. There are some scientists from UP also who are connected with this mission, especially Ritu K Srivastava. Also,IIT Kanpur played a major role in map generation&path generation of this mission pic.twitter.com/4I6t8PbTzx— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सपा के पूर्व विधायक अनूप संडा पर उनकी कथित प्रेमिका समरीन ने मारपीट व अपहरण का मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया है। मामले पर जल्द ही विधायक से पूछताछ की जा सकती है।
22 जुलाई 2019