चंद्रयान-2 के सफलतापूर्वक लांच होने पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने इसरो को दी बधाई

UP CM on successful launch of #Chandrayaan2: I would like to congratulate the ISRO team. There are some scientists from UP also who are connected with this mission, especially Ritu K Srivastava. Also,IIT Kanpur played a major role in map generation&path generation of this mission pic.twitter.com/4I6t8PbTzx— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2019