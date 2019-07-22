शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   yogi adityanath congratulates on successful launch of chandrayan 2.

चंद्रयान-2 के सफलतापूर्वक लांच होने पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने इसरो को दी बधाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 05:17 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने चंद्रयान- 2 के सफलतापूर्वक लांच होने पर भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) को बधाई दी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने चंद्रयान मिशन-2 में यूपी के कुछ वैज्ञानिकों के होने पर खुशी जाहिर की है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस मिशन में आईआईटी कानपुर ने भी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका अदा की है। यह हमारे लिए गर्व का मौका है। इसके लिए इसरो बधाई का पात्र है।
 

Recommended

Brajesh Pathak worship in mahakal mandir in Lucknow.
Lucknow

पहले सोमवार को रात दो बजे महाकाल मंदिर पहुंचे योगी सरकार के ये मंत्री, भस्म आरती कर किया पूजन

22 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी: विधानसभा में कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर सपा व कांग्रेस ने किया हंगामा, सदन कल तक के लिए स्थगित

22 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कल 15 हजार करोड़ का अनुपूरक बजट पेश करेगी योगी सरकार, पुरानी योजनाओं को मिलेगी रफ्तार

22 जुलाई 2019

अभिरुचि- एक अनूठी पहल अब पढ़ाई नहीं बनेगी बोझ
Invertis university

अभिरुचि- एक अनूठी पहल अब पढ़ाई नहीं बनेगी बोझ
मामले पर जानकारी करते बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी।
Lucknow

बाराबंकी के आवासीय विद्यालय से भागी छह छात्राएं, शिक्षा विभाग में मचा हड़कंप

22 जुलाई 2019

इस हफ्ते का राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जुलाई: पैसे, नौकरी और व्यवसाय के लिए कैसा रहेगा यह हफ्ता

22 जुलाई 2019

कंप्यूटर कीबोर्ड
Bizarre News

आखिर कंप्यूटर के कीबोर्ड में सारे अक्षर क्रम में क्यों नहीं होते?

22 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
yogi adityanath chandrayan 2 isro chandrayaan 2 launch isro chandrayaan 2
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Hima Das
Other Sports

पांच गोल्ड जीतने वाली हिमा दास का यह सपना सचिन तेंदुलकर ने किया पूरा

22 जुलाई 2019

indian railways irctc relaxed rules for booking full train or coach
Business Diary

शादी के लिए आसानी से बुक करा सकेंगे ट्रेन या कोच, आसान हुए नियम

22 जुलाई 2019

dhoni
Bollywood

पाक एक्ट्रेस को जब PAK क्रिकेटर्स ने लगाई थी फटकार तब धोनी ने दिखाई थी ऐसी दरियादिली

22 जुलाई 2019

कंप्यूटर कीबोर्ड
Bizarre News

आखिर कंप्यूटर के कीबोर्ड में सारे अक्षर क्रम में क्यों नहीं होते?

22 जुलाई 2019

mukesh
Bollywood

सरकारी नौकरी करते थे मुकेश, अमेरिका में स्टेज पर गाना गाते-गाते आया था हार्टअटैक

22 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अब पूर्वी तट पर दुश्मन की नापाक हरकत पर नजर रखेगा डॉर्नियर, आज मिलेगा 5वें विमान का बेड़ा

22 जुलाई 2019

Manyata Dutt
Bollywood

C ग्रेड फिल्मों में काम करती थीं संजय दत्त की पत्नी, बड़ी बेटी से उम्र में सिर्फ 9 साल हैं छोटी

22 जुलाई 2019

sonakshi sinha
Bollywood

धोखाधड़ी मामले के बाद फिर विवादों में आईं सोनाक्षी, सेक्सोलॉजिस्ट ने की फिल्म पर रोक लगाने की मांग

22 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Auto News

अब पेट्रोल से नहीं गन्ने के रस से चलेंगी गाड़ियां, ऐसे होगी पैसों की बचत

22 जुलाई 2019

anup jalota
Bollywood

निधन के दो दिन बाद अनूप जलोटा की मां का अंतिम संस्कार, विदाई देने पहुंचीं कई दिग्गज हस्तियां

22 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सपा के पूर्व विधायक अनूप संडा पर प्रेमिका ने अपहरण व मारपीट का मामला करवाया दर्ज

सपा के पूर्व विधायक अनूप संडा पर उनकी कथित प्रेमिका समरीन ने मारपीट व अपहरण का मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया है। मामले पर जल्द ही विधायक से पूछताछ की जा सकती है।

22 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
घायल पति-पत्नी।
Lucknow

सुल्तानपुर: ब्लेड से पत्नी का गला रेतने के बाद खुद की गर्दन पर भी किया वार, अस्पताल में भर्ती

22 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा।
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने सावन के पहले सोमवार की दी बधाई, कहा- हर हर महादेव

22 जुलाई 2019

शिया धर्मगुरु मौलाना कल्बे जव्वाद
Lucknow

भीड़ हिंसा से बचने के लिए मुसलमानों को दी जाएगी हथियारों के इस्तेमाल की जानकारी: कल्बे जव्वाद

22 जुलाई 2019

सीएम योगी (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

गूगल सर्च पर सबसे आगे योगी, अखिलेश, मायावती और ममता को पीछे छोड़ा

22 जुलाई 2019

Thunder kills 35 in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

यूपी में मौसम बना कहर, बिजली गिरने से अब तक 35 लोगों की मौत

22 जुलाई 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

गूगल सर्च पर सबसे आगे रहे योगीः अखिलेश, माया और ममता को छोड़ा पीछे

22 जुलाई 2019

आनंदीबेन पटेल
Lucknow

आनंदीबेन पटेल 29 को लेंगी यूपी के राज्यपाल पद की शपथ

22 जुलाई 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश परिवहन
Lucknow

ड्यूटी पर जाने से पहले रोडवेज बस चालकों के शराब पीने की होगी जांच 

22 जुलाई 2019

आनंदीबेन पटेल
Lucknow

आनंदीबेन 29 को लेंगी शपथ, तब तक रहेंगे रामनाईक

22 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

मुंबई की बहुमंजिला MTNL बिल्डिंग में लगी आग, फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंची, रेस्क्यू जारी

मुंबई के बांद्रा में एमटीएनएल बिल्डिंग में 4 स्तर की आग लग गई है, मौके पर 14 फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं। फिलहाल बिल्डिंग में फंसे लोगों का रेस्क्यू किया जा रहा है।

22 जुलाई 2019

हापुड़ 0:56

हापुड़ में दिल दहला देने वाला हादसा, नौ लोगों की मौत

22 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:14

मुंबई के नागरिकों का प्रोत्साहित करने पहुंची ईशा गुप्ता, खुद भी कीचड़ में उतर की सफाई

22 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटका 1:41

साफ हो सकती है कर्नाटक की तस्वीर, फ्लोर टेस्ट आज ही करवाने पर अड़े विधानसभा अध्यक्ष रमेश कुमार

22 जुलाई 2019

नवी मुंबई 3:01

नवी मुंबई में तेज रफ्तार कार का कहर, 2 लोगों की मौत, चार घायल

22 जुलाई 2019

Related

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

बसपा प्रतिनिधिमंडल आज सोनभद्र जाकर पीड़ित परिवारों से मिलेगा, प्रियंका गांधी के दौरे पर साधा निशाना

22 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊ के लिए बड़ी उपलब्धि: अगले साल शहर में लगेगा हथियारों का सबसे बड़ा मेला

21 जुलाई 2019

कॉन्फ्रेंस में बोलते हुए बसपा प्रमुख मायावती
Lucknow

भाई पर कार्रवाई से भड़कीं 'बहनजी', बोलीं- भाजपा ने बेनामी संपत्ति से जीता चुनाव

19 जुलाई 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी के संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल
Lucknow

आम आदमी पार्टी अपने संगठन में करेगी बड़ा फेरबदल, जल्द होगा प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी का गठन

22 जुलाई 2019

सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए नए सिरे से बूथ कमेटियां बनाएगी सपा, इन्हें देगी जिम्मेदारी

21 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अंबेडकरनगर: बसपा नेता के हत्यारों की पहचान हुई, घोषित किया गया इनाम

21 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited