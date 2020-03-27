शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Yogi Adityanath appeal to CMs of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी की महाराष्ट्र, उत्तराखंड व हरियाणा के सीएम से अपील, हमारे लोगों का ख्याल रखें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 04:22 PM IST
विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने महाराष्ट्र, उत्तराखंड और हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्रियों से अपील की है कि वो इन राज्यों में रहने वाले उत्तर प्रदेश के लोगों की रहने और खाने की व्यवस्था करें, जिसका आर्थिक भार खुद यूपी की सरकार वहन करेगी।
विज्ञापन
 

उन्होंने बताया कि इसी तरह 12 राज्यों जिनके लोग उत्तर प्रदेश में रह रहे हैं उनकी मदद के लिए हमने नोडल अधिकारियों को नियुक्त किया है। जिससे उन्हें कोई दिक्कत न हो।
 

बता दें कि 21 दिनों के लॉकडाउन की घोषणा के बाद लोग सैकड़ों किलोमीटर पैदल चलकर अपने प्रदेशों को लौट रहे हैं। उन्हें कोई असुविधा न हो इसे लेकर सरकार हरसंभव प्रयास कर रही है।
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
corona virus coronavirus symptoms corona virus india coronavirus origin corona virus patients in lucknow corona virus patients in uttar pradesh kgmu kgmu lucknow deaths because of corona virus lucknow lockdown lockdown in lucknow lockdown corona ko harana hai कोरोना को हराना है

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कोरोना से लड़ने की चीजें
विशेष

#LadengeCoronaSe: किचन में ही मौजूद हैं कोरोना से लड़ने की चीजें, इस्तेमाल का तरीका जान लीजिए

27 मार्च 2020

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood

अकेले नहीं इस अभिनेत्री के साथ खास वक्त बिता रहें सलमान खान, तस्वीर ने खोला सारा राज

27 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
आरबीआई के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास
Banking Beema

लॉकडाउन: RBI गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस शुरू, रेपो रेट में 75 आधार अंकों की कटौती

27 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: 41 फीसदी लोगों में ऐसे फैला कोरोना वायरस, नई स्टडी में हुआ खुलासा

27 मार्च 2020

ramayan
Television

दर्शकों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, जानें कब से देख पाएंगे टीवी पर रामानंद सागर की रामायण

27 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
गांव पहुंचे डॉक्टर।
India News

कौन कर रहा है इटली से राजस्थान के भीलवाड़ा की तुलना, क्या हालत हो गए हैं इतने बेकाबू?

27 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस इन इंडिया
India News

कोरोना: अबतक 20 की मौत, संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 700 पार, अंडमान में मिला दूसरा मरीज

27 मार्च 2020

corona virus lockdown
Moradabad

चार दिन बाद है शादी, पैदल कैसे पहुंचूंगा घर, रोते हुए बोला मजदूर-मालिक ने तनख्वाह दिए बगैर...

27 मार्च 2020

corona virus lockdown
Moradabad

भूख से जूझते पैदल लोगों का बढ़ रहा कारवां, काम से निकाले गए कामगार, अब हो गए बेकार, देखें तस्वीरें

27 मार्च 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

कोरोना की मार झेल रहे मजदूरों के लिए आगे आए फिल्मी सितारे और बॉलीवुड स्टार्स पर फूटा फराह खान का गुस्सा, पांच खबरें

27 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited