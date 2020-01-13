शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Uttar Pradesh sends first list of shelters for CAA.

नागरिकता कानून: यूपी ने भेजी पहली गैर मुस्लिम शरणार्थियों की सूची, 19 जिलों को किया शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 05:18 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी सरकार ने गैर मुस्लिम शरणार्थियों की पहली लिस्ट गृहमंत्रालय को भेज दी है। इस लिस्ट में 19 जिलों को शामिल किया गया है। नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के अंतर्गत यूपी सूची भेजने वाला पहला राज्य बना।
विज्ञापन
बता दें नागरिकता कानून के तहत पाकिस्तान, अफगानिस्तान और बांग्लादेश से आने वाले अवैध शरणार्थियों को भारत सरकार नागरिकता प्रदान करेगी।

इन जिलों को किया गया शामिल
आगरा, रायबरेली, सहारनपुर, गोरखपुर, अलीगढ़, रामपुर, मुजफ्फरनगर, हापुड़, मथुरा, कानपुर नगर, प्रतापगढ़, वाराणसी, अमेठी, झांसी, बहराइच, लखीमपुर- खीरी, लखनऊ, मेरठ व पीलीभीत।
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

जिलेवार शरणार्थियों की सूची
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!

Recommended

BJP declares 364 members of its Prantiya Parishad.
Lucknow

भाजपा के प्रांतीय परिषद के 364 सदस्यों की घोषणा, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद पर स्वतंत्र देव का निर्वाचन तय

13 जनवरी 2020

UP Police Commissioner System
Lucknow

UP Cabinet:कमिश्नर प्रणाली लागू होने के बाद यूपी में आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले, छह को नई तैनाती

13 जनवरी 2020

IPS Sujeet Pandey Lucknow Police Commissioner
Lucknow

सीबीआई में रहने सहित कई अहम जिम्मेदारियां निभा चुके हैं लखनऊ के पहले पुलिस कमिश्नर सुजीत पांडेय

13 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

बसपा ने दिग्गज नेता भाइयों को किया निष्कासित, सोनू तीन बार रह चुके हैं विधायक

12 जनवरी 2020

onion price very down in gorakhpur vegetable shop
Gorakhpur

तीन महीनों तक ग्राहकों के आंसू निकालने वाले प्याज की कीमत जबरदस्त गिरी, इतने हुए दाम

13 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

सेक्स रैकेट में एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के पकड़े जाने पर अरहान खान ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, दिया ये जवाब

13 जनवरी 2020

Arhaan Khan
Arhaan Khan
Amrita Dhanoa
Arhaan Khan and Amrita Dhanoa
Bollywood

सेक्स रैकेट में एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के पकड़े जाने पर अरहान खान ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, दिया ये जवाब

13 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
caa nrc citizenship amendment act national register of citizenship
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

IND vs AUS: वन-डे सीरीज से पहले कप्तान कोहली के पांच बड़े बयान, धवन-राहुल के लिए देंगे 'त्याग'

13 जनवरी 2020

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior
Bollywood

योगी सरकार का फैसला, यूपी में टैक्स फ्री हुई अजय की तानाजी

13 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
neha kakkar
Bollywood

14 फरवरी को तय हुई आदित्य नारायण और नेहा कक्कड़ की शादी, सामने आई कार्ड की तस्वीर!

13 जनवरी 2020

deepika padukone, ajay devgn
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण के JNU जाने पर अजय देवगन ने दिया रिएक्शन, कही ये बात

13 जनवरी 2020

alka bhatia
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की बहन ने 15 साल बड़े बिजनेसमैन से की थी शादी, परिवार नहीं था खुश

13 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य पर एलसीए नेवी
India News

जल्द विक्रमादित्य पर तैनात होगा 'स्वदेशी रक्षक', चीन-पाक के 'थंडरबर्ड' को पलक झपकते कर देगा खत्म

13 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

'Chhapaak' और 'Tanhaji' को मिला वीकेंड का फायदा, तीन दिन में जुटा लिए इतने करोड़

13 जनवरी 2020

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

पिंक साड़ी में सपना चौधरी की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें वायरल, डेढ़ लाख से ज्यादा लोगों ने पोस्ट को किया लाइक

13 जनवरी 2020

संजू सैमसन और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

जिसके छक्के से झूमे थे कोहली, खड़े होकर बजाई थीं तालियां, दो दिन बाद वो ही टीम से बाहर

13 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज ने सिद्धार्थ को फिर मारे थप्पड़, गले लगाया और कहा- 'मैं शो नहीं तुम्हें जीतना चाहती हूं'

13 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

यूपी में पुलिस आयुक्त प्रणाली लागू, सुजीत पांडेय लखनऊ और आलोक सिंह नोएडा कमिश्नर होंगे

उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है। लखनऊ और नोएडा में पुलिस कमिश्नरी प्रणाली को मंजूरी दे दी है। अब लखनऊ व गौतमबुद्धनगर में पुलिस आयुक्त प्रणाली लागू होगी यानि कि लखनऊ व गौतमबुद्धनगर में अब पुलिस कमिश्नर होंगे।

13 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

योगी सरकार ने बदला घाघरा नदी का नाम, कैबिनेट ने प्रस्ताव पर लगाई मुहर

13 जनवरी 2020

आरोपी ऋषभ
Lucknow

इंजीनियर ने घर में घुसकर अधिकारी की पत्नी से की अश्लील हरकतें, बेटे पर लोहे की रॉड से किया हमला

13 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

यूपी में अब कमिश्नर सिस्टम होगा लागू, यूपी कैबिनेट ने दी प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी

13 जनवरी 2020

yogi adityanath
Lucknow

महिला अपराधों पर रोक के लिए लखनऊ-नोएडा में तैनात होंगी महिला एसपी, एएसपी

13 जनवरी 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Lucknow

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी 19 जनवरी को बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे का करेंगे शिलान्यास

13 जनवरी 2020

yogi adityanath
Lucknow

लखनऊ-नोएडा होंगे मेट्रोपोलिटन शहर, पुलिस आयुक्त को कमान, 40 थानों में लागू होगी प्रणाली

13 जनवरी 2020

दिव्यांश (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

सड़क हादसे में मासूम की मौत, मां व मासूम घायल, 20 जनवरी को है इकलौते बेटे का जन्मदिन

13 जनवरी 2020

डीजीपी ओम प्रकाश सिंह
Lucknow

ओपी सिंह को मिल सकता है सेवा विस्तार, सीएम ने दी सहमति, केंद्र को भेजा जाएगा प्रस्ताव

13 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता पर तेजाब फेंकने की कोशिश, आरोपी बना रहा था ये दबाव

13 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

एक लड़की की वजह से बंद हो गया था ये रेलवे स्टेशन

कोई रेलवे स्टेशन किसी एक लड़की की वजह से बंद हो जाए, यह सुनने में बड़ा अजीब सा लगता है और वो भी तब जब स्टेशन को खुले अभी महज सात साल ही हुए हों। आपको शायद यह मजाक लग रहा होगा, लेकिन यह बिल्कुल सच है।

13 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:01

इतनी ऊंची बन रही ये इमारत कि पूरे शहर पर पड़ेगी इसकी परछाई

13 जनवरी 2020

आगरा 2:42

श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी प्रतियोगिता: युवाओं का दिखा जोश, अतिथियों ने सराही अमर उजाला की पहल

13 जनवरी 2020

मकर संक्रांति 3:02

मकर संक्रांति 2020 : 14 या 15 जनवरी, जानिए कब मनाया जाएगा खिचड़ी का त्योहार ?

13 जनवरी 2020

काशी 3:05

बाबा विश्वनाथ के दर्शन के लिए ड्रेस कोड, महिलाओं को साड़ी और पुरुषों को पहनना होगा धोती-कुर्ता

13 जनवरी 2020

Related

प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

प्रियंका के चिंतन शिविर से पहले कांग्रेस ने सीएए व एनआरसी पर किया मंथन, अवध पर खास फोकस

13 जनवरी 2020

Commissioner system will be implemented in noida and lucknow of UP
Lucknow

लखनऊ-नोएडा में लागू होगी पुलिस कमिश्नर प्रणाली, मुंबई या गुड़गांव मॉडल पर फैसला जल्द

11 जनवरी 2020

एसएसपी वैभव कृष्ण
Lucknow

नोएडा एसएसपी वैभव कृष्ण पर गिरी मुख्यमंत्री योगी की गाज, निलंबित किया

9 जनवरी 2020

अफसरों संग समीक्षा बैठक करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने अफसरों को दिया निर्देश, 'गंगा यात्रा' के लिए जी-जान से जुट जाएं

12 जनवरी 2020

यूपी डीजीपी ओ पी सिंह व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

पुलिस कमिश्नर प्रणाली को आज कैबिनेट की बैठक में मिल सकती है मंजूरी

13 जनवरी 2020

कमिश्नर प्रणाली
Lucknow

40 साल पहले भी लागू हुई थी पुलिस आयुक्त प्रणाली, बीच रास्ते से ही वापस बुला लिए गए थे कमिश्नर

12 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited