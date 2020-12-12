यूपी में कोरोना के 1520 नए मामले, 32 लोगों की मौत

Uttar Pradesh reports 1,520 new #COVID19 cases, 1,761 discharges, and 32 deaths.Total cases: 5,64,132
Total recoveries: 5,35,985
Active cases: 20,091
Death toll: 8,056 pic.twitter.com/KSRtq1347G— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 12, 2020
