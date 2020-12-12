शहर चुनें
Uttar Pradesh reports 1,520 new corona cases.

यूपी में कोरोना के 1520 नए मामले, 32 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 12 Dec 2020 06:35 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh reports 1,520 new corona cases.
- फोटो : prayagraj

यूपी में कोरोना संक्रमितों के मिलने का सिलसिला जारी है। प्रदेश में पिछले 24 घंटे में 1520 संक्रमित मिले हैं। हालांकि, इस दौरान 1761 लोग अस्पताल से ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। वहीं, 32 लोगों की मौत हुई है।
कोरोना के कारण प्रदेश में अब तक 8056 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है जबकि 20,091 मामले अभी भी सक्रिय हैं।


सूबे में अब तक 5 लाख, 64 हजार 132 संक्रमित पाए जा चुके है और 5 लाख 35 हजार 985 लोग संक्रमण से निजात पा चुके हैं।

