यूपी कैबिनेट की बैठक कल, बजट को मिलेगी मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 01:24 AM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में प्रदेश मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक शुक्रवार को सुबह 10 बजे लोकभवन में होगी। इसमें वर्ष 2018-19 के बजट प्रस्तावों को मंजूरी दी जाएगी। कैबिनेट की बैठक के बाद उसी दिन दोपहर 12.20 बजे वित्त मंत्री विधानसभा में बजट पेश करेंगे।

वर्षों से चली आ परंपराओं से हटकर योगी सरकार ने बजट प्रस्तावों पर कैबिनेट की मुहर उसी दिन लगाने का फैसला किया है जिस दिन उसे पेश किया जाना है। भरोसेमंद सूत्रों के अनुसार इस बार योगी सरकार करीब सवा चार लाख करोड़ रुपये का बजट पेश कर सकती है।

सूत्रों का कहना है कि बजट पेश होने के दिन ही उसे कैबिनेट की मंजूरी देने के पीछे सरकार की मंशा यह है कि अंतिम समय तक किसी तरह के संशोधन का विकल्प खुला रहे।

कैबिनेट की बैठक में बजट के अलावा कुछ अन्य प्रस्तावों को भी मंजूरी दी जा सकती है।
