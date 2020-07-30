शहर चुनें
यूपी: विशेष सुरक्षा बल के गठन के प्रस्ताव को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी, आगामी सत्र में पेश किया जाएगा विधेयक

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 30 Jul 2020 10:50 AM IST
यूपी कैबिनेट मीटिंग (फाइल फोटो)
यूपी कैबिनेट मीटिंग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश कैबिनेट ने गुरुवार को विशेष सुरक्षा बल (एसएसएफ) के गठन के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है। विधान सभा के आगामी सत्र में इससे संबंधित विधेयक पेश किया जाएगा।
up news up govt uttar pradesh government special security force

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

