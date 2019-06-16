शहर चुनें

रायबरेली: यूपी एसटीएफ व पुलिस ने पकड़ी शराब बनाने की अवैध फैक्ट्री, सात गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायबरेली Updated Sun, 16 Jun 2019 04:32 PM IST
अवैध फैक्ट्री
अवैध फैक्ट्री - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी एसटीएफ और पुलिस ने रायबरेली के भदोखर में शराब बनाने की अवैध फैक्ट्री पकड़ी है और लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
अवैध फैक्ट्री भदोखर थाना क्षेत्र के शंकरगंज के पास चल रही थी।

अवैध फैक्ट्री से भारी मात्रा में शराब बनाने का कच्चा माल भी बरामद किया है।


up stf bhadokhar raebareli news
