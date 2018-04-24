शहर चुनें

यूपी पीसीएस परीक्षा में बदलाव, अब 100 नंबर का होगा इंटरव्यू, योगी कैबिनेट ने लिया फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 08:14 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को हुई कैबिनेट बैठक में आठ बड़े फैसले लिए गए। यूपी पीसीएस की परीक्षा में अब इंटरव्यू 200 की जगह 100 अंकों का होगा। सरकार का कहना है कि ऐसा करने से प्रतिस्पर्धी छात्रों को मदद मिलेगी।
- इसके अलावा शाहजहांपुर नगर पालिका परिषद को अब नगर निगम का दर्जा दिया गया है।

- एक अन्य फैसले में बुंदेलखंड के लिए विशेष पैकेज की घोषणा की गई है। किसानों को बीच पर 80 फीसदी अनुदान मिलेगा।

फैसलों पर विस्तृत रिपोर्ट अब से थोड़ी देर में...

