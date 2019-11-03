यूपी के मंत्री बोले, प्रदूषण दूर करने के लिए यज्ञ करवाए सरकार, इंद्र भगवान सब ठीक कर देंगे

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh minister Sunil Bharala: Farmers have always practiced stubble burning, it's a natural system. Repeated criticism of it is unfortunate. Govts should hold 'Yagya' to please Lord Indra (God of rain), as done traditionally. He (Lord Indra) will set things right. pic.twitter.com/EcImGAbVrl— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2019
दिल्ली का मौसम बेहद खराब है जिससे लखनऊ की उड़ानों को लैंडिंग की अनुमति नहीं दी जा रही है। जिससे कई विमानों को हवा में चक्कर लगाने के बाद वापस लखनऊ लौटना पड़ रहा है। यात्रियों में हड़कंप है।
3 नवंबर 2019