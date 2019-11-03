शहर चुनें

यूपी के मंत्री बोले, प्रदूषण दूर करने के लिए यज्ञ करवाए सरकार, इंद्र भगवान सब ठीक कर देंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 03:25 PM IST
यूपी के मंत्री सुनील भराला।
यूपी के मंत्री सुनील भराला।
दिल्ली एनसीआर और लखनऊ सहित यूपी के कई शहरों में खतरनाक स्तर तक पहुंचे प्रदूषण से लोगों का सांस लेना मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। इस पर यूपी के मंत्री सुनील भराला ने अजीबोगरीब तरकीब सुझाई है।
उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदूषण कम करना है तो सरकार को यज्ञ करवाना चाहिए जिससे कि भगवान इंद्र खुश हों और बारिश करवाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि लंबे समय से हमारे यहां यज्ञ करवाने की परंपरा रही है। सरकार ऐसा करके भगवान इंद्र को मना सकती है जिससे कि सबकुछ ठीक हो जाएगा।



वहीं, उन्होंने कहा कि किसान तो पराली जलाता ही है। इसे रोकना किसानों पर हमला है जो कि नहीं करना चाहिए।
