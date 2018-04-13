शहर चुनें

उन्नाव केस में बोले राज्यपाल रामनाईक, जो हुआ बेहद शर्मनाक लेकिन पुलिस ने कोई लापरवाही नहीं की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 09:40 AM IST
यूपी के राज्यपाल रामनाईक
यूपी के राज्यपाल रामनाईक - फोटो : amar ujala
उन्नाव रेप केस में अब यूपी के राज्यपाल रामनाईक ने भी अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है। उन्होंने कहा है कि जो हुआ वह बेहद शर्मनाक है। लेकिन, ये कहना कि कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही तो गलत है। अभी तक पुलिस ने जो भी कार्रवाई की है, उसका नतीजा जल्द सामने आएगा और भविष्य के लिए उदाहरण बनेगा।
 


वहीं, सीबीआई द्वारा आरोपी विधायक को गिरफ्तार किए जाने के बाद दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने कहा है कि मैं चाहती हूं कि विधायक के खिलाफ सीबीआई सख्त कार्रवाई करे और उसे कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दे।
 
