उन्नाव केस में बोले राज्यपाल रामनाईक, जो हुआ बेहद शर्मनाक लेकिन पुलिस ने कोई लापरवाही नहीं की

What has happened is shameful. But to say that no action has been taken is wrong. Actions taken by the police till now will provide a solution and will also set an example for the future: UP Governor Ram Naik on #Unnao rape case pic.twitter.com/mfGS9Q5uHE— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018
I want strict action should be taken against him and he should be given severe punishment: #Unnao rape victim on BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar detained by CBI pic.twitter.com/0jlhnDXpU8— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2018
Unnao Rape Case: We ourselves had demanded a CBI inquiry. This morning CBI came & asked us to come to the CBI headquarters as they wanted to talk: Prakhar Singh, relative of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar pic.twitter.com/oxMBmXGXFu— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2018
13 अप्रैल 2018