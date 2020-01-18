शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   up government transferred eight ips including four dig

यूपीः सरकार ने आठ आईपीएस समेत चार डीआईजी का किया तबादला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 01:12 PM IST
ट्रांसफर (सांकेतिक)
ट्रांसफर (सांकेतिक) - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने शनिवार को चार डीआईजी समेत 8 आईपीएस अधिकारियों का तबादला कर दिया। डी. प्रदीप कुमार झांसी के एसएसपी बनाए गए हैं। 
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Tata Altroz Vs Honda Jazz vs Hyundai i20 Vs Maruti Baleno
Automobiles

जानें Tata Altroz क्या वाकई Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 और Honda Jazz से बेहतर है?

18 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश की दया याचिका राष्ट्रपति ने की खारिज
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: राष्ट्रपति ने खारिज की दोषी मुकेश की दया याचिका, स्मृति का आप पर हमला

17 जनवरी 2020

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Cricket News

IND vs AUS: भारत ने 36 रन से जीता राजकोट वन-डे, बैंगलोर में होगा सीरीज का फाइनल

18 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Bollywood

थर्ड स्टेज कैंसर को मात दे चुकीं हैं नफीसा अली, आर्मी अफसर से रचाई थी शादी

18 जनवरी 2020

Nafisa Ali
nafisa ali
nafisa ali
nafisa ali
Bollywood

थर्ड स्टेज कैंसर को मात दे चुकीं हैं नफीसा अली, आर्मी अफसर से रचाई थी शादी

18 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन करते लोग
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग: मेले जैसा नजारा, चेहरे पर टैटू बनवा रहे लोग, चल रहा सेल्फी का दौर

17 जनवरी 2020

aries
Predictions

मकर राशि में शनि: मेष राशि पर शनि की साढ़ेसाती कब-कब और इसका असर

17 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
up goverment ips transfer dig transfer
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: 10 साल का रिश्ता तोड़ने के बाद घर में जाएंगी हिमांशी, बोलीं- 'आसिम को कर रही मिस'

18 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: तो पारस की इस चिट्ठी पर भड़के सलमान खान, गर्लफ्रेंड को लिखा था- 'माहिरा को यूज...'

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

INDvAUS: फील्डिंग के दौरान चोटिल हुए थे रोहित, कोहली ने बताया अगले मैच में खेलेंगे या नहीं?

18 जनवरी 2020

गेंदबाज कुलदीप यादव
Cricket News

INDvAUS: कुलदीप ने राजकोट वन-डे में रचा इतिहास, शेन वॉर्न को पछाड़ अपने नाम किया ये रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2020

इंदिरा जयसिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इंदिरा जयसिंह का निर्भया की मां से अनुरोध, सोनिया गांधी की तरह आरोपियों को करें क्षमा

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

दीपिका की Chhapaak और अजय की Tanhaji में से किसका जलवा कायम, जानें आठ दिन का कलेक्शन

18 जनवरी 2020

अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन
Bollywood

अंडरवर्ल्ड ले डूबा इन पांच अभिनेत्रियों का करियर, किसी को हुई जेल तो कोई बना संन्यासी

18 जनवरी 2020

रामचंद्र गुहा
India News

केरल में बोले रामचंद्र गुहा: राहुल को दोबारा जिताओगे तो आप मोदी को ही लाभ पहुंचाओगे

18 जनवरी 2020

Nafisa Ali
Bollywood

थर्ड स्टेज कैंसर को मात दे चुकीं हैं नफीसा अली, आर्मी अफसर से रचाई थी शादी

18 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

पारस की इस हरकत पर सलमान ने खोया आपा, घरवालों के सामने कर दिया Exposed

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आपात सेवा 108
Lucknow

कभी भी ठप हो सकती हैं 108 व 102 एंबुलेंस सेवाएं, हजारों मरीज होंगे प्रभावित

108-102, एडवांस लाइफ सपोर्ट एंबुलेंस से प्रदेश में रोजाना 15 से 16 हजार मरीजों को सेवाएं दी जाती हैं, पर कर्मचारियों को वेतन भुगतान न होने से इस सेवा पर कभी ब्रेक लग सकता है।

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री गायत्री प्रजापति।
Lucknow

केजीएमयू में खनन घोटाले का आरोपी गायत्री प्रजापति का हंगामा, मौज खत्म, भेजे गए जेल

18 जनवरी 2020

दुष्कर्म का आरोपी
Lucknow

लखनऊः छह साल की मासूम से दुष्कर्म व हत्या करने वाले को फांसी की सजा, फैसला सुनाकर जज ने तोड़ी कलम

17 जनवरी 2020

सीएए के समर्थन में रैली
Lucknow

सीएए के समर्थन में भाजपा की रैलियां आज से, सीएम योगी समेत कई दिग्गज नेता होंगे शामिल

18 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आबकारी उपायुक्त का अश्लील वीडियो चैट हुआ वायरल, महिला ने खोली पोल, मुकदमा दर्ज

17 जनवरी 2020

स्वतंत्र देव सिंह
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष का चुनाव आज, स्वतंत्र देव का चुना जाना तय 

16 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बसपा सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री रहे रंगनाथ मिश्रा की पांच करोड़ की सम्पत्ति ईडी ने की अटैच

17 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह
Lucknow

स्वतंत्र देव सिंह भाजपा के निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष निर्वाचित, केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षक ने की घोषणा

17 जनवरी 2020

इकबाल अंसारी।
Lucknow

अयोध्या विवाद खत्म हुआ तो मुसलमानों का भी ख्याल रखें, मस्जिद के लिए जमीन दें: इकबाल अंसारी

17 जनवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व ओम बिड़ला।
Lucknow

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष बोले, किसानों की आय बढ़ाने के लिए काम कर रही योगी व मोदी सरकार

17 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

फिल्म ‘लव आज कल 2’ का ट्रेलर लॉन्च, सारा अली खान और कार्तिक आर्यन के बीच दिखी रोमांटिक केमेस्ट्री

फिल्म ‘लव आज कल 2’ का ट्रेलर लॉन्च बेहद खास अंदाज में किया गया। इस दौरान सारा अली खान, कार्तिक आर्यन और इम्तियाज अली ने फिल्म से जुड़ी बातें पत्रकारों के साथ शेयर की।

18 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:02

चीन में खुल रहे खुल रहे डेटिंग स्कूल और कोचिंग सेंटर

18 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 2:20

जावेद अख्तर के जन्मदिन के मौके पर रेट्रो लुक में दिखे बॉलीवुड के ये चेहरे

18 जनवरी 2020

संजय राउत 1:09

शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत का कांग्रेस पर वार, 'विरोधी दो दिन अंडमान जेल में रहें, तब सावरकर को समझेंगे'

18 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:12

जज की कुर्सी पर बैठकर फैसले सुनाने वाला शातिर चोर

18 जनवरी 2020

Related

demo pic
Lucknow

असुरक्षित गर्भपात से देश भर में हर साल 1.5 करोड़ महिलाओं की मौत, 30 लाख उत्तर प्रदेश में

17 जनवरी 2020

All School will closed on 16 January due to cold weather
Lucknow

लखनऊ: शीतलहर के चलते जिले के सभी स्कूल 16 जनवरी को रहेंगे बंद, आदेश जारी

15 जनवरी 2020

कार्यभार संभालते लखनऊ के पुलिस कमिश्नर सुजीत पांडेय।
Lucknow

लखनऊ पुलिस कमिश्नर सुजीत पांडेय ने संभाला कार्यभार, बताई अपनी प्राथमिकता

16 जनवरी 2020

lucknow university
Lucknow

लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय में पीएचडी प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन शुरू, जानें चयन की पूरी प्रक्रिया

16 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कांग्रेस आज जारी कर सकती है प्रवक्ताओं की सूची, संभावित नामों को लेकर किया मंथन 

17 जनवरी 2020

यूपीपीसीएल
Lucknow

लखनऊः पीएफ घोटाले का मुख्य सूत्रधार सीए ललित गोयल गिरफ्तार, करोड़ों रूपये की धांधली का आरोप

17 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited