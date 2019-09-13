शहर चुनें

यूपी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, अब सीएम और मंत्रियों को खुद भरना होगा आयकर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 11:11 PM IST
योगी आदित्यनाथ
योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश की सरकार ने आयकर भरने को लेकर बड़ा फैसला लिया है। अब राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री और मंत्री अपना आयकर खुद भरेंगे। इससे पहले आयकर का भुगतान भत्ते और विविध अधिनियम, 1981 के तहत राज्य सरकार करती रही है। 
