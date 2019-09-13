यूपी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, अब सीएम और मंत्रियों को खुद भरना होगा आयकर

Uttar Pradesh Government: UP Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers will now pay their own Income-Tax, which was earlier being paid by the state treasury under UP Ministers’ Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Act, 1981. pic.twitter.com/gDuYtAJXY4— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 13, 2019
उत्तर प्रदेश में विधानसभा उपचुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस ने अपने उम्मीदवारों के नाम का ऐलान कर दिया है।
13 सितंबर 2019