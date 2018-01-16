Download App
नहीं हो पाई कैबिनेट की बैठक, इन प्रस्तावों पर लगनी थी मुहर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 07:38 PM IST
up cabinet meeting canceled today due to unavailability of cm
cm yogi
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में आज होने वाली कैबिनेट की बैठक नहीं हो पाई। इजराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू के आगरा दौरे के चलते सीएम योगी सोमवार से ही आगरा में डेरा जमाए हुए हैं।

मंगलवार को होने वाली कैबिनेट की बैठक के लिए शाम तक उन्हें लखनऊ लौटना था, वह लौट नहीं पाए।

इसमें सहकारी चीनी मिलों के गन्ना किसानों के बकाया भुगतान, बलिया में 400 केवी के एक सब स्टेशन की स्थापना, ग्रेटर नोएडा की भवन नियमावली में संशोधन, नोएडा में स्थानीय निकायों की तरह नियमावली बनाकर वेंडर्स को व्यवस्थित करने से जुड़े प्रस्ताव आने की संभावना ‌थी।
cabinet meeting cm yogi lucknow news

