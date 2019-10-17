शहर चुनें

अयोध्या विवाद में फैसला आने से पहले दिखा भाईचारा, पुजारी सत्येंद्र दास से मिले इकबाल अंसारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला अयोध्या Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 05:45 PM IST
पुजारी सत्येंद्र से मिलते इकबाल अंसारी
पुजारी सत्येंद्र से मिलते इकबाल अंसारी - फोटो : amar ujala
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अयोध्या मामले की लगातार 40 दिनों तक सुनवाई करने के बाद फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है। 17 नवंबर से पहले फैसला आ जाने की उम्मीद है।
मामले के दोनों पक्षों का कहना है कि जो भी फैसला आएगा उसे मानेंगे। इस बीच अयोध्या में भाईचारा व पूरी तरह शांति नजर आ रही है।

इसी कड़ी में बृहस्पतिवार को मुस्लिम पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी ने पुजारी सत्येंद्र दास से मुलाकात की। उनका कहना है कि दोनों पक्षों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का स्वागत करना चाहिए।
